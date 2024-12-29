This year, Stanley Quencher cups skyrocketed as an unexpected status symbol, with the TikTok-famous accessory captivating the world. And just as you thought the trend had died down, the company dropped its hotly anticipated Valentine's Day collection at Target.

The Stanley brand boasts a rich history spanning over 100 years. Founded by William Stanley Jr, an electrical engineer who revolutionised the industry with the invention of the first practical alternating current transformer, Stanley's innovations helped make long-distance electricity transmission possible.

Interestingly, the iconic Stanley cup was created by accident while working on the transformer. It quickly gained popularity among blue-collar workers, especially since most bottles in the 1920s were made from fragile glass.

In the 1930s and '40s, Stanley transitioned to stainless steel linings, making its products safer and more durable for food and beverage use.

Today, the brand has expanded its legacy with a diverse range of logos, colours, and exclusive limited-edition collections – attracting a whole new wave of fans online.

Over on X/Twitter, Stanley fans in the US have been pulling all-nighters in an attempt to get their hands on the latest drop on Sunday (29 December).

















The 2025 Stanley Valentine's Day collection is exclusively available on the Target website and in stores. At the time of writing, the cups are still available to buy.

Elsewhere, the Stanley craze sparked some bizarre side hustles, like renting out cups for selfies.

A TikToker called the Facebook Marketplace ad "late stage capitalism L," while asking viewers: "Can somebody tell me why someone is selling selfies with their pink Starbucks Stanley cup on Facebook?"

"I have a pink Stanley Cup available for a photoshoot," she read out loud. "Selfies with it are $5 and I can meet at the mall during the day. Message me to book a time, I’m literally booked up all afternoon on Wednesday."

In response, people joked how the Stanley movement was going to be in psychology books in years to come.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.