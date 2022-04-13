A streaker was dumped by her boyfriend in what she called a "brutal" text - after she ran naked onto a soccer field.

The streaker in question dashed onto the field during Parramatta’s win over the Gold Coast. A Titans fan, Javon Johnson, jumped the fence when the Eels scored, making the game 24-16 on Saturday night. Stopped by security, she was seen to be hit pretty hard and then was escorted off the ground.

On TikTok, Johnson shared in a now-deleted clip press articles about her streaking alongside a text message from what appeared to be her boyfriend.

A screenshot posted revealed a text message that said: “You’re an idiot and a disgrace. Thank you for an absolute embarrassment. Don’t try to contact me.”

Johnson captioned her post: “When your man doesn’t come to the footy but wakes up to this…”

@javoncrystal When you run the whole field & then get absolutely destroyed…. I told ya I was guna do it 😉🤦‍♀️ #fyp #foryourpage #destroyed #nrl #streaker

Johnson told Seven News of the way security stopped her that: “I got what I deserved. He (the security guard) was doing his job.

In conversation with Tammy Barker & Bodge for Breakfast, Johnson also shared what her thoughts were about that moment looking back and whether or not she regretted it.

“I know exactly what I did. It’s been a bucket list thing and when your friends say, ‘I dare you to do it’, you don’t actually think you’re going to do it. It was such a surreal, out-of-body experience,” she said, adding: "It’s the adrenaline of the crowd. You just hear this big roar and I was like, ‘I need to take off my top now’. I was so close to doing my bra but I was like, ‘No … that’s a bit far’.”

The streaker also noted that she believes the security guard handled the situation the right way, even if the way she was tackled was intense.

“I used to play AFL and rugby and I have three brothers, so getting tackled was not a problem,” she said.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.