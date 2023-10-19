Most dramatic Storm Babet footage as 'month's worth of rain' pummels UK – LIVE

The hottest October day for five years seems like a distant memory as fierce downpours and gale-force winds lash the UK.

The Met Office has enforced a rare red weather warning in Aberdeenshire and Angus, as eastern Scotland braces for "exceptional" rainfall with floodwaters posing a "danger to life".

Storm Babet hit Ireland on Wednesday after sweeping in from the Atlantic, with more than a month's worth of rain in 24 hours transforming streets into rivers.

And as Britain battens down the hatches for three more days of intense downpours and winds of up to 70mph, social media users have been flooding the platforms with videos and photos of the meteorological drama.

Here, indy100 will keep you updated with all the most stunning and frightening images from X/Twitter as the storm rolls on...

Residents in Cork are facing the storm's aftermath this morning

Here's a look at the (relative) calm before the storm over on the Isle of Skye

This compilation shows just how devastating yesterday's flooding in Cork was

A reminder to check before you travel today:

If you're wondering how much rain you're likely to see, this handy map will show you

Cars were washed away in Cork yesterday

This shot of the Aberdeen skyline is as stunning as it is ominous

Good lord

Motorists, take note:

Apocalyptic scenes over in Cork

This poor man says he was stuck in his car for over six hours yesterday

Here's a look at how the wind and rain are moving across the UK now

You can find details on the current UK weather warnings here:

And here's how things were looking in Cork, Ireland, yesterday afternoon

Here's how Babet was looking down in Devon yesterday

