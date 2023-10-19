Most dramatic Storm Babet footage as 'month's worth of rain' pummels UK – LIVE

The hottest October day for five years seems like a distant memory as fierce downpours and gale-force winds lash the UK.
The Met Office has enforced a rare red weather warning in Aberdeenshire and Angus, as eastern Scotland braces for "exceptional" rainfall with floodwaters posing a "danger to life".
Storm Babet hit Ireland on Wednesday after sweeping in from the Atlantic, with more than a month's worth of rain in 24 hours transforming streets into rivers.
And as Britain battens down the hatches for three more days of intense downpours and winds of up to 70mph, social media users have been flooding the platforms with videos and photos of the meteorological drama.
Here, indy100 will keep you updated with all the most stunning and frightening images from X/Twitter as the storm rolls on...
Residents in Cork are facing the storm's aftermath this morning
More aftermath footage left from Storm Babet in Cork, Ireland \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddea this morning #Cork #corkfloods #StormBabet #Irland\n\ud83d\udcf9 Kevin Walsh— Disaster Tracker (@Disaster Tracker) 1697705164
Here's a look at the (relative) calm before the storm over on the Isle of Skye
#StormBabet bit blowy but nothing too bad.. Sound of Sleat, Isle of Skye #Scotland 19/10/23 @angie_weather @ThePhotoHour @StormHour @VisitScotland @TimmyMallett— James MacInnes (@James MacInnes) 1697703695
This compilation shows just how devastating yesterday's flooding in Cork was
\u2757\ufe0f \u26a0\ufe0f Buckle up Scotland, Storm Babet is heading for you and a Red (risk to life) warning has been issued by the Met Office!!! \n\nThis Video is a compilation of the devastating flooding in Cork, Ireland today. Just awful \ud83d\ude22 \n\nStay safe people!!!\n\n#corkfloods #Flooding #Cork\u2026— Volcaholic \ud83c\udf0b (@Volcaholic \ud83c\udf0b) 1697645555
A reminder to check before you travel today:
Good morning all \ud83d\udc4b Cat here for the early shift, I'll be around answering your questions until 2pm \ud83d\udd51\n\n\u26a0\ufe0f Storm Babet will impact some journeys today, please check before you travel at https://t.co/D0KeMuJubH \u26a0\ufe0f— National Rail (@National Rail) 1697691470
If you're wondering how much rain you're likely to see, this handy map will show you
\ud83d\udca7 How much rain will you get? \n\nThis map shows how much we are expecting from #StormBabet between now and Saturday\ud83d\udc47— Met Office (@Met Office) 1697647293
Cars were washed away in Cork yesterday
More scenes out of Midleton, County #Cork this afternoon.\n\n\ud83d\udcf9by Ian Moylan\n\n#StormBabet #CorkFloods— MetWatch \u2608 (@MetWatch \u2608) 1697650329
This shot of the Aberdeen skyline is as stunning as it is ominous
For the next few days I will most definitely be chasing #StormBabet around #Aberdeen I love a good storm I also love how futuristic the city looks in this shot I took \u26c8\ufe0f \u2764\ufe0f— Natalie Hood (@Natalie Hood) 1697664767
Good lord
Motorists, take note:
\ud83c\udf0a \ud83d\ude97 Take extra care when driving through heavy rain this morning.\nDon\u2019t drive through flood water.\nJust 30cm of water is enough to move a car. \n#StormBabet— Laura Tobin. (@Laura Tobin.) 1697699728
Apocalyptic scenes over in Cork
Devastated for all the businesses and people in Midleton today. I managed to get one of the last buses out of town before it became impassible. Stay safe tonight everyone. #CorkFloods #StormBabet— Aoife McCabe (@Aoife McCabe) 1697666576
This poor man says he was stuck in his car for over six hours yesterday
No way home. I've been stuck in floods since 9am. East Cork has taken a hammering. I'm 5 minutes drive from home but it might as well be on the other side of the country. #StormBabet— JJ Sheridan (@JJ Sheridan) 1697639766
Here's a look at how the wind and rain are moving across the UK now
Stepping out the door soon?\n\nHeavy rain and strong winds across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and northern England at the moment\n\nScattered heavy showers elsewhere \n\nStay #WeatherAware \u26a0\ufe0f— Met Office (@Met Office) 1697695150
You can find details on the current UK weather warnings here:
\ud83d\udd36 An amber rain warning has just started for eastern Scotland with an amber wind warning from 10am\n\n\u26a0\ufe0f Yellow wind and rain warnings cover much of Scotland and Northern Ireland\n\n\ud83d\udd34 A red warning for rain in eastern Scotland starts at 6pm\n\nLatest info \ud83d\udc49 https://t.co/VkzqgsOuBV— Met Office (@Met Office) 1697691601
And here's how things were looking in Cork, Ireland, yesterday afternoon
Some serious flooding this afternoon across county Cork, with some places seeing flooding as deep as an entire car now.\n\nVery worrying prospects for north eastern UK in the coming days.\n\nThe town of Midleton below.\n#StormBabet #ukweather #corkfloods— MetWatch \u2608 (@MetWatch \u2608) 1697645969
Here's how Babet was looking down in Devon yesterday
DEVON. UK\nStorm Babet Dawlish station at high tide this morning.— Petronilla Husbands (@Petronilla Husbands) 1697627340
