Storm Babet: 14 of the wildest photos and videos as extreme weather hits the UK

The UK is bracing for heavy wind and rain from Storm Babet.

The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning, stating that there is a “risk to life” from flooding in Aberdeenshire and Angus in Scotland.

This is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Police said a 57-year-old woman died after being swept into the Water of Lee, a river in the eastern area of Angus.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, there were heavy showers and flooding across the island of Ireland. The army and civil defence units supported evacuation measures in the town of Midleton, County Cork, in the Irish republic where more than 100 properties were flooded.

Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued across the week from Thursday until Saturday for a vast area of the UK, covering already parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

Tony Wardle, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Storm Babet will bring disruption for parts of the UK in the coming days, with heavy rain and strong winds likely for many. Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground, bringing a risk of flooding. It is important to stay up to date with warnings from your local flood warning agency as well as the local authorities.

“As well as heavy rain, Storm Babet will bring some very strong winds and large waves near some eastern coasts. Gusts around 70mph are possible in eastern and northern Scotland from Thursday. Met Office warnings will continue to be reviewed as the forecast develops."

Here are some of the wildest photos and videos that have emerged from the storm so far.





