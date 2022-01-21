A stranded dog was saved after a Hampshire rescue team attached a sausage to a drone.

Millie the Jack Russell–whippet cross went missing after getting out of her lead and running away in Havant, Hampshire.

Thanks to public appeal she was located on some dangerous mudflats, but attempts by emergency services, including fire, police and coastguard, proved fruitless as she was so terrified of the whole ordeal.

With time fast running out due to the rising tide, the team at Denmead Drone Search and Rescue got creative and someone came up with the idea of hanging a sausage from a drone.

They hoped the plan would lure Millie towards the smell and away from danger where she could be rescued.

Chris Taylor, the chair of the Denmead Drone Search and Rescue team, told The Guardian: “It was a crazy idea.”

The team checked drone regulations of the Civil Aviation Authority and weight restrictions in order to do everything by the book. They found they were able to attach a single sausage to the drone while reaming in line with guidance.

Taylor explained: “One of the local residents on the beach where we were flying from supplied us with the sausages – I think they were from Aldi.

“The woman cooked them up for us and we attached them with string.”

Thankfully their plan, which was really a “last resort” worked and Millie was attracted to the bait as she was so hungry.

The team think they may well have just come up with a new rescue method, as Taylor said they would try the technique again if required.

He said: “We certainly would consider using sausages again: every dog and search operation is always going to be different, but if we were ever in a similar situation again we would employ the same methods to lure the dog.”

Though Millie made it to safety, the skittish dog ran off again but she was later reunited with her owner.

A happy ending indeed.