As the iconic image of US president Donald Trump meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky at Pope Francis’ funeral continues to circulate on social media, Twitter/X users are also pointing out a moment in which French president Emmanuel Macron appears to ‘snub’ Trump inside St Peter’s Basilica.

Zelensky hailed his meeting with Trump as “potentially historic”, while the White House said the 15-minute conversation was “very productive” – a stark contrast to the pair’s previous encounter in the Oval Office in February which saw both Trump and vice president JD Vance accuse Zelensky of being “disrespectful”, sparking international condemnation.

However, as Trump and Zelensky prepared to sit down for a conversation, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out Macron’s interactions with the two political leaders, as he was seen giving a warm, firm handshake to Zelensky, but when Trump extended out a hand to his French counterpart, Macron didn’t take it.

The move – whether an intentional ‘snub’ or not – has since delighted Twitter/X users, with one branding Macron an “absolute f****** legend”:

Another described it as “stylish”:

While a third referenced Macron’s long-standing handshake battle with Trump which has seen the French politician use the Republican’s aggressive technique against him:

MAGA supporters, though, have since claimed Trump’s hand was actually there to “stop [Macron] from joining his meeting with Zelensky”:

Trump and Zelensky’s conversation came as the former looks to close in on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, with the US president saying before the meeting that the two countries are “very close” to an agreement.

“The two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off’,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

