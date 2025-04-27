GTA 6 LIVE: Release date reveal expected imminently says insider

GTA 6 rumours and speculation continue to swirl as fans eagerly await further updates on the most anticipated game in history.

The only official content we've had from Rockstar Games itself is the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 (which has since passed 250m views on YouTube alone) and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two is hosting its next earnings call on May 15 when there will be, at the very least, an update on if the game is still on track to release in Autumn or not.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens with our live blog below.

Release date reveal expected imminently says insider Insider Gaming owner Tom Henderson says he expects Rockstar Games to reveal news of the game's release date "within the next two weeks" in the run up to Take-Two's next earnings call on May 15. Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, Henderson said: "I think if it's coming out this year, we should hear something within the next two weeks. "That's not a leak or anything like that, that's speculation, just simply because, they have to, right? Because the next earnings call after that [the one in May] is August." Henderson also teased he has a "well researched" story in the pipeline about the expected online mode in GTA 6. "Speaking of stories and GTA 6, I do have a well researched story coming out in the next couple of weeks about GTA 6 and the online component," he said. At present, none of this has been confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two.

'Do you think GTA 6 will do away with these completely fake windows?' from GTA6 Redditor MidnightPulse69 has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a screenshot from GTA Online of what look like fake windows on a shop that cannot be entered and asked: "Do you think GTA 6 will do away with these completely fake windows? They've got this same picture on a bunch of businesses and it's really shown its age imo." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Sunimo1207 said: "Yeah, every game has. We have parallax interiors now, AAA games don't just use PNGs anymore. Even then, the leaks and patents show that there will be way more interiors compared to older GTA games. I'm sure there will be many parallax interiors for the vast majority of office and apartment buildings with hundreds of rooms but Rockstar also wants real 3D interiors for houses and shops and the leaks show quite a bit. Non-VC areas will probably have a lot of interiors like RDR2 towns." Ok_Relationship_8200 said: "I hope they do. Either make actual interiors or just cover them up with blinds, curtains or even boards for those crazy Florida people." deep_fried_cheese said: "Obviously."

GTA 6 release date hint from YouTube from GTA6 A Redditor has claimed there has been a hint about the release date of GTA 6 from YouTube. Redditor Former-Standard5930 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "YouTube now allows GTA 6 to be listed in the video game category... And the date is still 2025. "If I'm not mistaken, this was not allowed before as I frequently consult it."

GTA 5 FiveM now supports PC Game Pass FiveM now supports GTA 5 via a PC Game Pass subscription after its launcher was updated to work with Microsoft Store versions of the game. GTA 5 was recently added to Game Pass, including those subscribed to the PC tier, but FiveM was not supported.

It's the first time the game has been made available on PC via Game Pass and comes shortly after the Enhanced version was released for the platform. FiveM, a popular multiplayer mod, was not initially available when GTA 5 was made available on PC Game Pass however @videotechuk_ spotted a message from the FiveM team on Discord that confirmed this has now been fixed.

Take-Two earnings call discussion from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been sharing their thoughts ahead of Take-Two's earnings call on May 15. There will be at the very least an update on the game's release window then, even if it's just to say the game remains on track to release in Autumn.

Fans are hopeful for more, such as a new trailer, screenshots or specific release date, as Take-Two's studios have a history of sharing big updates on what they're working on to drive interest and investment ahead of these calls. But Kokito23 doesn't think that will be the case. The user posted: "I believe they're gonna have their earnings call just like last time and reiterate the Fall 2025 release and that's it. We probably won't get anything official from them until June / July."

Others have been sharing their thoughts in the comments. Gaghet said: "It'll be good news if they still iterate the Fall 2025 release." Secret_Profit8723 said: "I know it's not the same thing but Ghost of Yotei's release date announcement made me realise how weird it is not to have any news from GTA 6 yet. I guess Rockstar isn't giving into the hype 😭" DaIllest118 said: "Mafia and Ghost of Yotei will have my absolute attention until then. I stopped worrying about GTA 6 months ago. It'll happen when it does."

'No news again' in May claims prominent social media account A X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games thinks there will not be any new trailers or screenshots in May because of Mafia: The Old Country. The new Mafia game is developed by 2K, a sister company to Rockstar as both are owned by Take-Two. A gameplay trailer for it is releasing on May 8 at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT, exactly a week before Take-Two's next earnings call. And @GTAVInewz thinks because of this, Take-Two is unlikely to share any new GTA 6 information as it would take interest away from Mafia: The Old Country. The account posted: "Mafia's trailer releases one week before Take-Two meeting, it's safe to assume Rockstar will enter the month of May with no news again so marketing for Mafia doesn't fail."

'Trailer 2 doesn't feel real' from GTA6 As the wait goes on for any update about GTA 6 from Rockstar Games, with it being 508 days at the time of writing since the first trailer dropped, a Redditor says trailer 2 "doesn't feel real". Realistic-Ad-3393 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Trailer 2 is going to come some day but it doesn't feel real at all. The idea of trailer 2 sounds like a dream fiction with no actual reality behind it." And others have been commenting their thoughts. Impossible-Self-439 said: "It's gonna be f****** surreal when it drops. And knowing that IT IS COMING at some point is enough to keep me excited. I'm making the most of other games at the moment cause I won't be playing anything else when that drops." TS2398 said: "I'm a bit fed up with it. Over 500 days and we haven't heard anything. It's becoming a bit ridiculous and I'm not even that hyped anymore. Maybe it comes back once the trailer drops. I think i just go on with life and don't think about it anymore. When it comes, it comes." frank2077 said: "It's hard to believe but we will be flooded with content at one point."

ICYMI: Release date update confirmed by May 15 at the latest Take-Two has revealed the date of its next earnings call when there will be at the very least an update on the release window of GTA 6. The company which owns Rockstar Games confirmed it will hold an earnings call on May 15 at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST / 1.30pm PT) to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025. Previously, since GTA 6 was announced, all of these earnings calls have had an update on the release window of the game. Ahead of an earnings call in May 2024, Take-Two narrowed down the release window from 2025 to Autumn 2025 and has reiterated the game's release remains on track ever since. In the imminent days before the call, or in documentation that's made publicly available just before the call itself starts, it will be known if GTA 6 remains on track to release in Autumn or not. If it remains on track now, there has been a lot of commentary online that this means it's highly likely the game will indeed release this year and not be pushed back. Take-Two also has a history of releasing trailers, screenshots or release information of its games ahead of earnings calls to drive interest and investment in the company.

GTA 5 and GTA Online leaving PS Plus Sony has updated its PS Plus Last Chance list and GTA 5 and GTA Online have both been added. That means from next month, both games will not be available to play for PS Plus subscribers. The games have previously been added and taken down on the subscription service. GTA 5 and GTA Online have both recently been made available to Game Pass subscribers.



GTA Online update Rockstar has shared an update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Roll up Double Rewards on Terrorbyte Client Jobs and Mobile Operations Missions this week in GTA Online. "Plus, get Acid Lab bonuses, 2x GTA$ on this week’s FIB Priority File, Deadline returns, and more."

Skittles cracks 'before GTA 6' joke Skittles' social media admin has referenced a Tweet posted nearly a year-and-a-half ago and cracked a 'before GTA 6' joke. On November 8 2023, Skittles posted on X / Twitter: "How many Skittles could a Skittles Skittles if a Skittles Skittles Skittles could Skittles Skittles?" @Super_jillop replied and asked "GTA 6 gets announced and this is what you tweet???" to which Skittles replied "I'll tweet about GTA 6 on April 23, 2025". And sure enough, quoting that reply, Skittles posted on April 23: "We really had Skittles Tweet about GTA 6 before GTA 6."

GTA 6 trailer included in YouTube's 20th birthday video YouTube shared a video called 'It's Our Birthday, Let's Party' to tie in with its 20th birthday celebrations and a small clip from the GTA 6 trailer was used. YouTube turned 20 on April 23, marking 20 years to the day when the first video was uploaded to the platform. And a clip from the GTA 6 trailer of Lucia holding onto cash while in the passenger seat of a car can be seen very briefly around the 52s mark. The GTA 6 trailer has the YouTube record for the video to get the most amount of views in the first 24 hours after it was posted that's not a music video, with more than 90m views in that first day.

Key release date decision revealed by former Rockstar director Former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij's comments about when a potential GTA 6 delay could be announced have resurfaced. Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009. He worked on GTA 4 which was delayed and Tweeted in September last year: "The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date. Any further and it's hard to make the call. Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish. "Also: GTA 6 will sell for 10+ years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they're 100 per ent happy with it. No matter what it said in the trailer. I have no inside info. Didn't talk to anyone." Take-Two's next earnings call is on May 15 when there will be an update on the timeline of GTA 6, even if it's just that the game remains on track to release in Autumn.

'Imagine if GTA 6 shadow dropped' from GTA6 After Bethesda shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered yesterday (April 22), Redditor OrangeJuice225 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "imagine if GTA 6 shadow dropped". And others have been sharing their thoughts. Isiderdon said: "Nah no way they'd shadow drop the most anticipated game of all time, instead imagine how much money they will make in the three-to-six-months promo phase before the game drops by selling merch, posters, autograph sessions and two-to-three more trailers with 100m+ views." Hopeful_Clock_2837 said: "Bethesda just be dropping s*** whenever because they know the community will fill in the holes and fix everything. 30 years from now, they'll just announce a title and modders will make the entire game." MogosTheFirst said: "With how good of a job Virtuos games did for Oblivion, really makes me wonder what they could've pulled with The Trilogy."

Fans react to Ned Luke's comment about GTA 6 theory from GTA6 Fans have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit to Ned Luke, who plays Michael De Santa in GTA 5, posting a face palm emoji on social media in response to a GTA 6 theory about 'mud girl' being Tracy, Michael's daughter. IAmGolfMan said: "I love how the post about this got tons of upvotes and was filled with comments agreeing with the theory but now Ned Luke disagrees with it and the comments are all saying they agree with him and that the theory is dumb." dawatzerz said: "I believe it now that Ned Luke doesn't!" One user said: "Idk why people are thinking that this theory is so outlandish. I mean, it probably isn't true, but they do look pretty similar lol."

GTA 6 theory gets face palm from Ned Luke A GTA 6 theory about the 'mud girl' from the trailer has been met with a face palm emoji from Ned Luke, who plays Michael De Santa in GTA 5. The theory is that the 'mud girl' could be Tracy, Michael's daughter, from GTA 5 because of what are claimed to be similarities in their appearances. But Luke seems to have immediately shut this down and responded to a post about it with a face palm emoji.

Release date update will be officially announced very soon With Take-Two revealing the date of its next earnings call will be on May 15 at 4.30pm ET (9.30pm BST / 1.30pm PT), that's the very latest fans will have to wait for an official update on GTA 6's release date. Ahead of all Take-Two earnings calls since the first trailer for the game was shared by Rockstar on December 4 2023, the company has shared an update on the release window for GTA 6. In May 2024, Take-Two narrowed down the release window from 2025 to Autumn 2025 and has reiterated the game's release remains on track ever since. In documentation made publicly available just before the calls themselves start, this reveals if the game is still on track or not, so that's the latest fans will have to wait for an official update on the game.

Huge gameplay details revealed by 'leaker' from GTA Huge GTA 6 gameplay details have been revealed by someone claiming to have worked on the game in a Reddit post. The user, which has since been deleted, posted in the GTA Subreddit some "insights on its design" claiming they "worked on GTA 6 for less than a year". The user said: "Certain teams focused on 'seasonal' or 'event-based' NPCs. For example, character density in areas like beaches or city centres varies depending on the day of the week. Mondays might see lower NPC volume at the beach compared to weekends and the trailer's crowd levels reflect typical weekend traffic. This dynamic applies across various in-game locations. "Some NPCs or tourists will appear only during specific days or windows. There will also be in-game events and concerts where tourists wear branded t-shirts, mirroring real-life event culture - think conferences, concerts and similar occasions."

They said they have "no knowledge" of the game's release date. None of this is official or has been confirmed by Rockstar.

GTA 6 trailer passes 250m views on YouTube The GTA 6 trailer has passed 250m views on YouTube alone. Rockstar Games released the trailer on December 4 2023, which is 505 days ago at the time of writing, with no update from the studio on the game since. GTA 6 is still currently on track to release in Autumn.



