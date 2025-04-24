TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21 from colon cancer

TikTok star Dominique McShain has passed away at the age of 21 after battling colon cancer over the past year.

In April 2024, the then-20-year-old psychology college student from New Zealand was told she had an "incurable" form of the disease and started to document her treatment on TikTok, where she grew an audience of 200,000 followers.

Dominique also shared life milestones such as getting engaged, then married to her husband Sean Suson, and their honeymoon in Thailand last July.

"I wanted to make a difference somehow and leave something behind and hopefully help people," she said in her first video.

"I know that cancer is getting a lot more common in the colon for younger people, so I really wanted to eventually share my symptoms and raise awareness."

Dominique was initially told she had up to five years to live, and underwent chemotherapy treatments for several months. But the treatment had to end when her liver failed, causing her skin and eyes to turn yellow.

Sadly, Dominique died just over a year from when she received her diagnosis.

@dominiquemcshain So nervous posting this but if you want to follow my journey with colorectal cancer I will be sharing parts of my life here. #cancer #colorectalcancer #incurable #youngcancerfighter

The creator shared a final post to her followers via Instagram two weeks ago (April 7), where she shared the heartbreaking news of her prognosis.

"I have recently been given a prognosis about 5 days ago of only a few days to a few weeks to live,” Dominique wrote.

"My liver is rapidly failing to the point of jaundice and the cancer is progressing quickly.

"Because of this I am no longer able to receive any treatments, including the chemo I’ve been on for 7 months over the last year."

She explained: ‘At this point, I’ve transitioned to end-of-life care, focusing on pain relief and managing side effects, with so much time spent in both the hospital and hospice facilities."

Upon reflection, Dominique noted how her life "may be short", but she feels that she has "squeezed every bit out of it".

"I won the lottery with a family that loves me unconditionally, friends who would 10000 per cent donate a liver to me or do anything they could (and probably argue over who gets to do it).

"And the sweetest husband Sean who has been my rock through everything – before and after diagnosis."

Dominique said how she "checked of all the classic teenage milestones" such as first kiss, dramatic breakups, friendship fallouts, and sneaking out to parties, as well as the "big adult moments" like getting married, getting a dog and travelling.

However, she continued: "Of course there are so many key adult moments I won’t get to experience, things I won’t get to be or have, and that’s something I’ve had to come to terms with.

"The grief of what I’m missing out on is no longer overwhelming though. Recently, I’ve found a sense of acceptance. Each doctor’s visit, each piece of bad news, has truthfully desensitised me to much of the pain, but in the process I’ve found peace in knowing there’s something more waiting for me on the other side."

She also imagined what Heaven would be like, and described it as a place where she would be without "the constant suffering and no longer needing medication to survive the day".

"Thought it will hurt to leave you all behind, please know that I will finally be out of pain, and I will be at peace."

Tributes have been pouring in since Dominique's death was announced from followers.

One person said: "Just came to check on you and my heart aches knowing there has been no update. Then I read the comments and see the messages. I’m crying tears of pain and sadness even though I don’t know you."

"Rest In peace beautiful Dom, you are a beautiful kind soul. Thank you for all you have done for everyone even during your own struggles. Beautiful soul gone too soon," a second person wrote.

Someone else added: "Rest in peace sweet, beautiful girl. I pray you’re doing all that you loved on this planet, but free of pain."

"I’ve just heard the news, I’m so terribly sorry to hear you have passed Dominique. Rest in love," a fourth person commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.