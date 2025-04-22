Calls for Elon Musk to be 'fired' over his ‘golden dome’ missile shield

Elon Musk ’s alleged plans to build a “Golden Dome” missile shield for Donald Trump have been met with calls for him to be fired.

Recent reports emerging from news agency Reuters suggest that billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk’s company SpaceX is leading in the running to be the company to build the missile defence shield that US president Trump wants.

It comes as, back in January, Trump claimed missile attacks are “the most catastrophic threat facing the United States” and suggested the country needs a defence system for protection.

According to Reuters, sources familiar with the matter claim that SpaceX and two partners, the software maker Palantir and drone builder Andurilare, are in the frontrunning to win a huge part of the build of Trump’s “Golden Dome” defence shield.

All three companies were founded by entrepreneurs who are financial and/or political backers of Trump.

According to a post on X/Twitter from the non-profit news organisation More Perfect Union , SpaceX has proposed a deal whereby the government will have to pay them for access to the tech, instead of owning it.

The idea has been slammed by Congressman Greg Casar, who has called for Musk to instead be fired from his role as head of DOGE .

He wrote in a post: “Musk’s latest ‘genius idea’ is to funnel hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to himself, while making our national security reliant on a subscription service he owns.

“Hell no. Fire Elon Musk.”

Another agreed, writing: “This is Bond villain crap...again. Our national defense is not a subscription service with terms & conditions.”

