It is one of US president Donald Trump’s go-to insults to describe his predecessor Joe Biden, but “Sleepy Joe” may have backfired now, as images have circulated online of the Republican attending the funeral of Pope Francis with his head drooping, which social media users have since interpreted as the Potus “sleeping”.

Trump is already facing online criticism over his decision to wear a blue suit to the ceremony, in contrast to other political leaders who wore dark suits with a black tie in line with the Vatican’s dress code.

He’s also made headlines for his brief meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky before the funeral - their first since the catastrophic scenes in the Oval Office back in February - as Trump continues to eye up a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

But speaking of eyes, talk of Trump apparently resting his has seen the Republican face yet another backlash:

Another branded it a “circus”:

And a third attacked Democrats who “bought the BS that Biden was on his last legs”:

Other images from the funeral have surfaced purporting to show Trump “on his phone” while attending the outside event:

And it’s not the first time Trump has been caught ‘falling asleep’ in public, as the same accusation was levelled at him following his appearance at his hush money trail back in April 2024.

Yikes.

