Kanye West shares new picture with Bianca Censori amid divorce rumours

Rapper Kanye West has shared a picture of himself and his wife Bianca Censori together amid rumours of their divorce.

West, also known as Ye, has made several headlines in recent months due to several concerning rants on X/Twitter , as well as his bizarre behaviour offline .

Amid recent rumours that West and his wife Censori were getting divorced, the Chicago rapper shared a new photo, which he captioned “fit pic” on social media on Monday (21 April).

In the picture, the couple could be seen posing in front of a stone wall, with West dressed in all-black in a hoodie, jacket and leather trousers. Meanwhile, Censori stood next to him wearing a silver/grey structured bodysuit and black thigh-high boots.

The image has sparked speculation among fans about the current status of their relationship, especially since earlier this month, podcaster DJ Akademiks appeared to livestream a snippet from a track titled 'Bianca', allegedly from an upcoming album of West’s.

X/@kanyewest

On the track, the lyrics said: “Bianca, I just want you to come back. Come back to me”.

“I know what I did to make you mad ... My baby she ran away, but first she tried to get me committed. Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick, I just do not get it.”

Elsewhere in the song, the lyrics appear to claim Censori had a panic attack over West’s social media outbursts. They also seemed to suggest that West was tracking her via a mobile phone app.

“She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted. Until Bianca’s back, I’ll stay up all night, I’m not going to sleep.

“I really don’t know where she’s at. I'm tracking my b**ch through an app.”

