The Metropolitan Police has told Sue Gray to make “minimal reference” to potentially lawbreaking No 10 parties in her much awaited report, and people are stunned.

In a statement released on Friday morning the Met said that “for the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report” and added they had made the request to "avoid any prejudice to our investigation" which Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday.

The force added it had not requested "any limitations" on what her report says about gatherings that are not being investigated by its officers but given it was previously expected that the report would be published in full this week, people feel like Christmas has been cancelled (and we all know what that feels like).

Writing on Twitter, some suggested this would help Johnson by delaying damaging findings into his role in so-called Partygate:

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police told indy100: "For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

"The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation."

Partygate rumbles on, and on. And on.

