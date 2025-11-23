Tardis arrives at Stonehenge to mark Doctor Who Day

The Tardis has arrived at Stonehenge as part of the celebrations for Doctor Who Day.

Fans of the long-running BBC sci-fi drama will be able to see the Doctor’s police box-shaped spaceship at the Unesco World Heritage Site in Wiltshire at the culmination of a digital treasure hunt called Vworp Around The World.

Fans completed five digital missions to crack codes and find clues on the Doctor Who social media channels.

The Unesco World Heritage Site sits in a plain in Wiltshire (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Sarah Bold, head of marketing at the BBC for Doctor Who, said: “Doctor Who Day is all about creating unforgettable experiences for fans.

“Bringing the Tardis to Stonehenge unites two icons of British culture in a way that celebrates imagination, heritage, and fandom.

“We’re thrilled to partner with English Heritage to make this moment truly special.”

Stonehenge featured in The Pandorica Opens episode of series five where Matt Smith’s incarnation of the Doctor battled an army of Roman centurions and enemy spacecraft.

Richard Dewdney, Stonehenge operations manager at English Heritage, added: “We’re excited to welcome back the Doctor Who universe to Stonehenge, having provided the backdrop to an episode of the iconic TV series fifteen years ago.

“We hope that fans who visit us to discover the Tardis’s location will also enjoy exploring the mysteries of Stonehenge.”

The distinctive blue box will be at the heritage site throughout Sunday November 23.

Further celebrations are taking place on the official Doctor Who website, social media channels, and newsletter, with exclusive merchandise available in the online Doctor Who shop.

The longest running sci-fi television series in the world was launched by the BBC in 1963 and is still one of the most watched on the BBC iPlayer.

A spin-off series, The War Between The Land And The Sea, will be available in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One next month.

Doctor Who will return for Christmas 2026 with a special episode.