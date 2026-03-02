Jim Carrey's appearance at the 2026 Cesar Film Awards in Paris last month sparked conspiracy theories, and now a makeup artist seems to have claimed it was faked.

However, Carrey's representatives have confirmed to Indy100 that the actor did indeed attend the awards. The film awards also denied the claims online.

Despite a lack of any proof, some social media users had speculated that Carrey had been impersonated at the awards. Alexis Stone later posted on Instagram and appeared to claim to have transformed into the Hollywood actor using advanced prosthetics, and it's safe to say people were left confused.

Stone captioned the post: "Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris."

Stone has been known to recreate celebrities’ appearances using makeup and prosthetics in the past. The makeup artist shared a picture of the actor at the awards ceremony, as well as a mask, teeth and a wig. Stone also shared an Instagram story showing a digital scan of Carrey’s face.

However, Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the Cesar Awards, released a statement to Variety denying the claims circulating online.



Caulier said: “Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words,” Caulier said. “He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again.”

The post caused confusion online, with people in the comments writing: "I’m so f***ing confused with the internet right now."

Another said: "I need the real Jim Carrey to confirm."



Actress Megan Fox was among the commentators, saying: "i can’t handle any more stress right now i need to know if this is real."

Meanwhile, Carey has spoken about Hollywood and his place in the industry a number of times over recent years.

Back in 2022, he gave an interview with Access Hollywood, and appeared to distance himself from the industry after decades-long career as a leading man.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he said at the time.

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.