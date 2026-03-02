Did Zendaya and Tom Holland secretly get married?

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly married, according to the Euphoria actress's long-term stylist, Law Roach.

During an appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday (1 March), Roach stopped to talk with Access Hollywood, where the conversation turned to the celebrity couple.

"The wedding has already happened," he claimed, before adding, "You missed it".

When the reporter asked whether it was true, Roach quipped: "It's very true!"

The pair initially met on the set of Spider-Man, and have been dating since 2017. Their relationship was made public in 2021 when they were spotted kissing.





Last year, the couple sparked engagement rumours when Zendaya stepped out on the Golden Globes red carpet with a stunning diamond ring on her engagement finger.

"What's really interesting is how Zendaya chose to debut this ring," Neil Dutta, Angelic Diamonds director, told Indy100 at the time, estimating the ring to cost approximately $250,000 (£200,000). "Wearing it to such a high-profile event without any announcement is very much in line with her and Tom Holland's low-key approach to their relationship. It's a modern way of sharing personal news – if that's indeed what this is."

Later, in September 2025, Holland seemingly confirmed the rumours when he referred to Zendaya as his 'fiancée' during an event.

Indy100 reached out to Zendaya's and Tom Holland's representatives for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.