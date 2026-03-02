Trump slammed over 'callous' response to news of US troops killed in Iran conflict

Donald Trump has been slammed for his “callous” response to the loss of lives of US military service people after initiating a conflict with Iran .

In conjunction with Israel, the US launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, 28 February, leading to the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei.

Iran later conducted retaliation strikes on Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

In a speech given on 1 March, US president Trump confirmed that three US servicepeople have lost their lives and added, “there will likely be more”.

Trump said: “As one nation we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen.

“And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is. Likely be more.”

Trump critic Mehdi Hasan posted: “‘That’s the way it is,’ says draft dodging president who called dead soldiers ‘suckers and losers’.

“How is the American public ok with this?”

His response sparked significant backlash from viewers.

“I’m not sure how anyone can watch this and think he gives a flying f**k about Americans dying,” someone argued.

Congressman Joaquin Castro commented: “This is an incredibly callous way for an American President to talk about the sacrifices that our servicemembers make. Our men and women in uniform deserve better.”

“That’s the way it is,’ says the five-time draft dodger to our military families who fear their loved one in uniform could be next.

“What a disgrace,” said US Senator Tammy Duckworth, a veteran Army helicopter pilot who was made disabled from the injuries she sustained during the Iraq war.

