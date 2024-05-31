Edinburgh council slammed for ‘removing’ rough sleepers ahead of Taylor Swift shows

As Taylor Swift's Eras Tour arrives in Edinburgh next week, it has been reported that homeless people are being moved out of the city due to the impending influx of fans set to arrive at the Scottish capital.

The 'Fortnight' singer is set to play three shows from June 7,8, and 9 at Murrayfield Stadium, and with this hotels and accommodations are being snapped up by Swifties as over 2 million people are anticipated to be attending the concerts.

Edinburgh is also Swift's only stop in Scotland during her UK leg, therefore fans from all over the country will be travelling to attend.

Consequently, Shelter Scotland says some of the people they support have been sent via taxi to other Scottish cities such as Aberdeen and Glasgow, or even further away in Newcastle due to the accommodation shortage.

The charity has criticised the move as "a blatant injustice" which sees homeless people "in direct competition" tourists.

Edinburgh City Council said it was working with affected households to find “appropriate, alternative accommodation," BBC News reported.

Homeless people in Edinburgh who do currently have temporary accommodation in the city have not been removed from where they are residing, the city council said.

The law states those who are declared homeless must be offered temporary accommodation by the council, which can include hotel rooms as a last resort short-term solution.

Meanwhile, a housing emergency was declared in Edinburgh back in November due to rising costs and a lack of social housing causing record numbers of homeless people.

Plus tourist accommodation for events like this and the Edinburgh Fringe are also cited as one of the symptoms of the ongoing problem.

Shelter Scotland director Alison Watson told the BBC: "In Edinburgh that emergency now places people experiencing homelessness in direct competition with tourists; a blatant injustice,” she said.

“Our frontline services are already seeing people in need of a bed tonight being told their only option is to leave of the city.

“A family going through the trauma of homelessness in Edinburgh should not have to move miles from their job, school, and community to find emergency accommodation."

Housing, homelessness and fair work convener, Councillor Jane Meagher also echoed similar concerns.

"It is a symptom of the housing emergency we face in Edinburgh that at times we must use tourist accommodation to house homeless households.

"We know it won’t be available year-round, particularly over the busy summer months, so we use it reluctantly as a last resort. We’re aware of the situation and are working with the affected households to find appropriate, alternative accommodation."

