How to get Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' merchandise on the AMC website

Taylor Swift fans were certainly in for a treat this year. The star not only showcased her hotly anticipated Eras Tour across the world but also surprised diehards with a film dedicated to her sold-out shows.

Now, famed cinema giant AMC has given Swifties the chance to buy merchandise, with a collectable bucket and cup set for $24.99 on their website.

Fans were ecstatic to learn the news and turned to X/Twitter to share their excitement to get their hands on the bundle.

"22-minute wait to buy Taylor Swift The Eras Tour #AMC Movie Bundles on the merch site. Gotta love Swifties," one person wrote with a screenshot of the website explaining the site was "experiencing a high volume of traffic".

Another noted: "Taylor Swift has people waiting in a 25-minute queue for a popcorn bucket and people say she isn’t the most popular artist alive right now."

The merch was initially under AMC's 'merchandise' tab in the right-hand corner but has since seemed to have sold out.

Many more fans experienced the disappointment firsthand, with one writing: "The one time I’m not on social media all day AMC puts the only piece of Taylor Swift merch I want (pink popcorn tin) online and I it sells out before I know about it."

Another wrote: "I got into the AMC merch site and I can’t find any of the Taylor Swift stuff. They must’ve sold out"

It's not all bad news though, as the AMC website suggests supplies are still available in some cinemas while supplies last.

AMC

It comes after the 'Blank Space' singer released the film a day earlier than initially planned.

"I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour," Swift shared on Instagram. "And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. Getting in the car now … ."

Indy100 reached out to AMC for further details on supplies.



