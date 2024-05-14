Shocking Texas law allowed man to kill wife’s lover under one condition

A strange legal loophole in Texas once allowed murder when a man caught his wife with another lover.

Up until 1973 when it was overruled by Senate Bill 34, homicide was "justifiable" when committed by the husband, "provided the killing takes place before the parties to the act have separated. Such circumstances cannot justify a homicide where it appears that there has been, on the part of the husband, any connivance in or assent to the adulterous connection."

One famed example was a 1950s murder case in which a hitchhiker was declared not guilty of murder after finding his wife in bed with another man.

However, the law would not allow the lover to kill the husband. He'd be charged with murder because "he was committing a misdemeanour which was the cause of and brought about the necessity for the homicide," as per an article published in the SMU Law Review in 1959.

If the shoe was on the other foot, and the husband was committing adultery, the wife was not allowed to kill her husband's mistress.

The bizarre loophole understandably left people scratching their heads. And if you think that's strange, you should hear about the 10 things that are banned in the US, including honking your horn in front of a sandwich shop.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, after 9pm, it is illegal to honk your car horn in front of a sandwich shop. Or any place where cold drinks are served. Obviously.

Over in Sandy Springs, Georgia, sex toys are prohibited.

The law declares that "any device designed or marketed as useful primarily for the stimulation of human genital organs is obscene material" and banned.

In 2016, an attempt was made to appeal the ban but to no success.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, you need a license to carry a gun but anyone over 21 can have one in their homes.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.