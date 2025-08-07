Tower Bridge and Cutty Sark on Big Half finisher medal designed with refugees

Finishers in next month’s The Big Half in central London will be receive a medal and T-shirt featuring Tower Bridge and Cutty Sark which was designed with the help of refugee runners.

The Coopah Refugee Run Club partners with charities to help migrants settle into life in the UK through local run clubs, personalised coaching, community support, and life-long access to the Coopah training app.

Some of its members have helped to create the medal and long-sleeved T-shirt designs which include interlocking rings to represent the diverse journeys that will unite at the Big Half on Sunday September 7.

The 13.1 mile route starts close to Tower Bridge and finishes beside the Cutty Sark in Greenwich.

The confetti, sprinkled on the medal, is said to be a celebration of the event and of the movement experienced.

Rawand Gurun, 28, who works for the NHS after studying nursing, moved to the UK from Kurdistan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was volunteering for a homeless charity when he met Coopah co-founder, Dan Strang, who introduced him to the Refugee Run Club.

Initially unable to run 5km in one go, Mr Gurun became a regular at the Brueton Park parkrun in Solihull, West Midlands, and completed the 2024 TCS London Marathon.

It feels big when you run past certain places and it affects you emotionally Rawand Gurun, former refugee

“I love the running culture in the UK,” he said. “People you run with become close friends and you’re all supporting each other.

“Running is free and available whenever you want. It’s not about being the best. It’s just about gradually increasing your mileage and improving your lifestyle.”

Mr Gurun added: “Taking part in events is not just about getting a medal – it’s the feeling of people cheering you on, so we wanted to show how you feel that support and how joyful it makes you.

“We also wanted to include some London landmarks like the Cutty Sark. It feels big when you run past certain places and it affects you emotionally.”

We wanted to show how the landmarks connect to our lives, and that no matter what you’re going through, difficult times always come to an end. Paul Mwila, refugee

Paul Mwila, 41, who came to the UK from Zambia in 2022, is awaiting a final decision on his residency from the Home Office.

“Coopah’s run club has kept me afloat during really difficult times. So many of the experiences I’ve had are thanks to them,” he said.

“I’ve met so many people, been to new places, and found a community.”

Mr Mwila, who lives at a hotel assigned by the Home Office, ran through the streets of Crystal Palace at 4am when he first came to London so that nobody would see him.

In 2023, he met Coopah’s Andrew Laidlaw in a hotel lobby and, soon afterwards, Mr Mwila joined his first group run at Crystal Palace parkrun.

He ran his first marathon, the 2025 TCS London Marathon in April.

“Running will be part of my life for as long as my legs let me – hopefully a long, long time,” he said.

He was delighted to be part of the design team, adding: “We wanted to show how the landmarks connect to our lives, and that no matter what you’re going through, difficult times always come to an end.”

More than 280 local community groups based in the four host boroughs of Tower Hamlets, Lewisham, Southwark and Greenwich, will take part in The Big Half which offers discounted entry fees of £25 (compared to the standard £56) to encourage wider access to running.

More than 25,000 participants are registered to take part in the Big Half festival of running on September 7, which also includes the Big Mile, a family-friendly one-mile event, and the New Balance Big Relay, in which teams of four complete 3.1 miles each of the half-marathon route. Entries for 2025 are sold out.

Among those taking part are 40 women from Sole Striders, a female-only community and run club which was founded in 2024.

Sanaa Qureshi, senior community engagement manager at London Marathon Events which organises the Big Half, said: “Community and inclusivity is at the heart of the Big Half.

“We are proud to work with groups like Coopah’s Refugee Run Club and Sole Striders – particularly given their work with migrant and refugee communities and women across London, groups we know are often marginalised when it comes to access to sport and physical activity.”