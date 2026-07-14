Traffic cone flies first class to Boston as symbol of Scotland’s friendship

A traffic cone intended as a symbol of friendship between Glasgow and Massachusetts has been flown across the Atlantic in a first-class seat.

During the Tartan Army’s stay in Boston during the World Cup, Scotland fans often adorned the city’s statues with orange traffic cones – imitating the Glasgow tradition for the Duke of Wellington’s statue.

Boston took the Scotland fans’ antics with good humour and even mayor Michelle Wu joined in by “coning” a statue of basketball legend Bill Russell.

Now a cone covered in messages from Scotland is heading to the US, where it will travel around Massachusetts to raise money for mental health charities.

The cone features the phrase “No Boston, No Party” with illustrations celebrating both cities, including the Red Sox logo and bagpipes.

The cone travelled first class (Andrew Dobbie/PA)

It is the brainchild of Glasgow creative Andrew Dobbie, who missed out on attending the World Cup but said videos of the Tartan Army in Boston helped lift his spirits

Mr Dobbie, who accompanied the cone on a Delta Airlines flight, wants it to become a symbol of joy and connection.

He said: “What happened between Scotland fans and the people of Boston was completely organic, completely joyful and exactly the kind of story the world needs more of right now.

“Every time I saw videos of the Tartan Army in Boston, it lifted my spirits. It was impossible not to smile.

“So much of what we see online can feel heavy, but this was different. It was warm, funny, daft and kind – the cone has become a symbol of that feeling of joy, connection and love.

“We can either look back on this summer as a happy memory, or use it as a catalyst to build something lasting between Glasgow and Boston through culture, tourism, trade and creativity – we want this to be more than a summer fling.”

The cone will be fitted with a contactless chip, allowing people to donate money to Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) and Massachusetts Association for Mental Health (MAMH).

What began with a traffic cone has grown into a genuine friendship Massachusetts governor Maura Healey

Massachusetts governor Maura Healey said: “What began with a traffic cone has grown into a genuine friendship between Massachusetts and Scotland, built on shared history, creativity, and a sense of humour.

“We’re excited to welcome this Glasgow icon to Massachusetts and celebrate a connection that goes far beyond the World Cup.

“From culture and tourism to business and innovation, we’re looking forward to building even stronger ties across the Atlantic.”

Boston mayor Michelle Wu said: “The memories from this World Cup in Boston will be passed down for generations.

“We’ll remember how ‘No Scotland, No Party’ echoed throughout our city for weeks, how fans connected across all different cultures through shared pride and beloved traditions, and how the Tartan Army and Bostonians became one big family.

“This partnership is one for posterity, and Boston is honoured to receive this hallowed cone as a symbol of the bond we’ve built with the Tartan Army, the city of Glasgow, and the people of Scotland.”