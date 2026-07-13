Hunter Biden praised for 'gracious' tribute to Lindsey Graham

Hunter Biden has been praised for his “gracious” response to the unexpected death of Lindsey Graham .

On Saturday (11 July), at the age of 71, South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly after returning from an official visit to Ukraine.

People from across the political spectrum have been paying tributes to the senator, who was a critic turned ally of Donald Trump .

In a post on X/Twitter, Hunter Biden, the son of former president Joe Biden, detailed a time before Graham’s allegiance to Trump, saying it gives him hope for a post-Trump future where politicians can go back to being able to disagree while remaining cordial.

“When I heard about Senator Graham’s death last night, the first thing I thought about was not all the things he said and did in service of Donald Trump. I thought of the time before Donald Trump when he was a brother to Senator John McCain,” Biden wrote.

“A time when senators from different parties could fight about politics and still be friends. A time when a conservative Republican from South Carolina could say of my father: ‘If you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person, you’ve got a problem. He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met in politics. As good a man as God ever created.’”

He concluded: “I will choose to remember the time before Trump. Because I believe in an America after Trump.”

“This is because you are a decent man Hunter, and I have great respect for you,” someone wrote in response to his tribute.

Another said: “Well said Hunter! Amen!”

Someone else added: “This is actually a very gracious statement which is almost statesman like.”

One person wrote: “Whelp, this tweet dramatically changes my opinion of Hunter Biden.”

“Classy,” another simply commented.

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