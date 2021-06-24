Former Trump lawyer and saver Michael Cohen says the former president is gearing up to throw a family member under the bus amid investigations of the Trump Organization—and it’s not Eric.

On Wednesday, Cohen took to his Twitter to share a CNN report that said Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner – Trump’s daughter and son-in-law who both served as White House advisors – were starting to distance themselves from Trump.

And what’s the reason? Because he is “harping on the past and inability to move on from things.”

The report also notes that two acquaintances suggest that Ivanka struggled to undo the strange circumstances caused by the years of being by her father’s side as she is driving to seek a less complicated life for herself and her family.

As a result, Cohen has his bets on one family member that will be thrown under the bus: Jared Kushner.

“As #DonaldTrump @IvankaTrump and @jaredkushner’s relationship strain, you can bet that Donald will throw Jared “under the bus” as the DA’s case heats up!” Cohen’s tweet read, in part.

He also adds that the “family fireworks will be ignited” for our “entertainment.”

People took to the comments of Cohen’s post, with some speculating that the trio has some falling out.

“She didn’t wish Daddy happy birthday on her Instagram, and Twitter like she regularly slobbering did,” someone wrote.

“Who will Ivanka show ultimate loyalty to... Her daddy or her husband?” another person wrote.

Per JustTheFacts Twitter, Ivanka also didn’t wish Trump a Happy Father’s Day.

As for Trump, someone else thought that he would take the “I don’t know him” stance with Kushner.

“I barely know Jared Kushner. I’m not sure I ever met Jared Kushner, I never met him. I saw him sitting, in one picture, at a table with me. That’s the only thing I know about him. He’s a Jared. There [are] 100 Jareds. I don’t know him.”

As usual, someone else wanted to know where Melania is in all of this.

In May, Cohen spoke to Joy Reid of MSNBC, predicting that Trump would eventually turn on people closest to him. and not just Kushner.

“I think Donald Trump is going to flip on all of them, including his children,”he told Reid.

He also added that Trump would tell authorities to “take everyone except for himself,” he added.

Cohen served as Trump’s attorney for several years, which also included his 2016 presidential campaign. But in 2018, he flipped on Trump and cooperated with investigators.

Eventually, Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress and campaign finance violations for arranging hush-money payments from Trump for Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, and Stormy Daniels, a pornstar.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison but ended up being released into house arrest last year due to the pandemic.