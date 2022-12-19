Fans spot major editing mistake in Grinch movie

A TikTok user has gone viral after spotting an editing error in the Christmas cult classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

In the clip that's racked up a healthy 3.2 million views, eagle-eyed viewer @redcobweb took to the platform with the intricate editing blunder – and now, we can't unsee it.

"Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards," the TikToker wrote. "So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that."

The video was soon flooded with hundreds of comments. "I've watched the Grinch so many times and never noticed this," one stunned user wrote, while another said: "Don’t ruin the grinch for me!!"

A third penned: "That’s surprisingly scary without the contacts."

It wasn't just the editing that caught the attention of social media. Once again, people were reminded that the fictional town of Whoville is set inside a snowflake.

The 2000 film's intro starts by describing: "Inside a snowflake, like the one on your sleeve, there happened a story - you must see to believe," a detail that many miss.

Those hearing it for the first time could not get over the newfound discovery and rushed to Twitter to express their shock.

"Anyone else completely forget that Whoville was on a mf snowflake?" one Twitter questioned. "The Grinch must have been so small."

One passionate viewer said: "DID Y’ALL KNOW THE GRINCH TAKES PLACE IN A SNOWFLAKE!!??????"



"The fact that the Grinch took place on a snowflake disturbed me as a kid," another wrote. "I kept expecting the whole thing to melt."





