‘Tis the season to look back over the preceding months with reflection, nostalgia and perhaps just a little regret.

However, not many of us have the wherewithal (or inclination) to document key events from the year gone by, and certainly not to chart our failures via a PowerPoint presentation.

Yet this is precisely what a TikTok user called Amber has done. Sourcing inspiration from ‘Spotify Wrapped’ which breaks down listeners’ music streaming history, she created her own “dating wrapped” overview to pick apart her 2022 romances.

The result was branded “iconic” by fellow TikTokers, with Amber’s video analysis of her findings racking up more than 3.1 million views in a single week.

She began the run-through of her slideshow: “If there's one thing I know about me it's that I love a PowerPoint and, apparently, a first date – because I went on 18 this year.”

Clicking to the next page, she displayed a pie chart which showed exactly where she found these men: Tinder, Facebook, Hinge or “in the wild”.

“I met one in the wild. We kissed in a bar on New Year's Eve and things really went downhill from there,” she said.

Tinder and Hinge were split “pretty evenly”, she went on, and one encounter came out of Facebook Dating.

“I 1,000 per cent wouldn’t recommend that,” she stressed. “I would rather ask my father to buy me lingerie than to get back on Facebook Dating.”

Amber then answered the question: “How many dates did we go on?” by confirming that one or two was the most common number, with six being the most.

“What did we do?” was the next question, to which the answer was: “A lot of dinner, drinks, walks.”

She then pointed to an “other” category, which made up 27.4 per cent of activities, and explained that this included “smoothies, ice cream, acai bowls” and trips to that well-known romantic destination… Target.

@amberwavesofbrain If any of these men see this, I want you to know that you’re not special and you’re just a number to me 😌✌🏼 #datingwrapped #wrapped #tinder #hinge #facebookdating #firstdate

She then revealed that she had ended around half of the budding relationships, the men called things off 33.3 per cent of the time and 16.7 per cent of the break-ups were mutual.

Amber admitted that she cried over two of these love interests, but added dryly that this was “coincidentally the same number of parking tickets that I got over [them].”

Wrapping up her wrap-up, she worked out that she had spent $368.36 (around £300) on dating this year, adding: “I wish I had not calculated this number – what could I have done with that money?

“Literally anything would have been better.”

She ended by asking: “Have I learned anything here?” before replying lightheartedly “probably not”.

Amber’s analysis was met with more than 320,000 likes and 2,900 comments, as fellow TikTokers praised her for her openness and presentation skills.

“Probably the first PowerPoint I paid attention to from start to finish,” one said.

“I now expect a PowerPoint every year. Thank you very much,” commented another.

“When it feels like there’s no point to dating, there’s always PowerPoint,” wrote a third.

However, the inevitable trolls also made an appearance, forcing Amber to film a follow-up.

In it, she said: “I can’t believe this needs a part two but I kept getting this comment: “The men probably spent more money.”

Snapping to the next page, she said: “Guess what, life isn’t fair, move on.”

But, in case there was any doubt over her analytical and Microsoft Office abilities, she proceeded to dissect what the men had spent on each date, calculating that it was an average of $20.50 per meet-up, while five men didn’t spend any money on her at all.

“So don’t worry about it, you sweet, sweet men in my comments, OK?” she said.

“These men are doing just fine.”

