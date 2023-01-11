Woman paid $100 for graduation pics then found it on cover of soft-core sex novel

A woman was horrified to learn her graduation photos somehow ended up on the front cover of a soft-core sex novel.

Taking the bizarre encounter to TikTok, Christian Demeritt (@christian.joy.d) explained how she hired a $100 (£82) photographer to capture her big day.

Little did she know, she'd end up with much more than she bargained for.

"I didn’t read the fine print on my headshots contract and my photographer sold my pics to stock photo sites," she penned while sharing an image of the novel currently being sold on Amazon.

The title of the book-in-question is: His Big, Childhood Sweetheart: BWWM, BBW, Plus Size, Childhood Sweetheart, Billionaire Romance.

Christian's clip racked up almost half a million views, with many more urging her to provide more context.

Answering her viewers requests, the TikToker explained that her south Florida photographer offered her a discounted rate for her graduation headshots back in 2010.

She didn't think to read the fine print and continued to shake his hand and thank him for his services.

It wasn't until a friend sent a photo of Christian framed as the Mona Lisa on the front page of a local art newspaper, that she realised something was off.

"Sacramento News & Review used my picture, and turned me into the Mona Lisa," she said, adding that she "actually like it" but didn't understand how they got it.

Her photo was then reportedly used for a breast reduction advertisement in New York.

She also claimed it was used in articles such as "10 tops to wear if you have big boobs," and "An open letter to the guy who accidentally touched my boob."





"This picture has made its rounds," Christian joked.

