Two alien abductions happened in the same night and place for the first time in history

Two alien abductions happened on the same night and place for the first time in history, experts claim.

Maria Blair initially said she saw the UFO which landed on the banks of the Pascagoula River, Mississippi, US, before three creatures kidnapped two fishermen.

She also remembered seeing a strange grey man emerge from the water as they stood watching the UFO on the pier on the opposite side of the river.

That is all she could remember for 45 years before her husband Jerry made a death-bed confession that they too had been abducted that night.

Now US-based Dr Irena Scott PhD and British UFO investigator Philip Mantle believe the case could be the first double abduction in UFO history.

Dr Scott, who has worked for the Defence Intelligence Agency, said: "This event was the UFO abduction account of Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker by the Pascagoula River.

"It had great impact and drew international headlines because, unlike most such accounts, they were conscious and reported it immediately.

"Thus, it began as an extremely credible report, but unlike most others, a number of additional independent reports of UFO sightings were made in the area at around the same time.

"Because of the men’s honesty and additional factors, this has become one of the best known of all abductions and it has been termed the best-documented such account on record."

Calvin and his pal Charlie Hickson were fishing on the banks of the Pascagoula River, Mississippi, on 11 October 1973, when a strange oval-shaped craft landed in front of them.

The men said creatures with lobster-like claws at the ends of their arms and "carrot-like" growths for their noses and ears emerged from the craft and grabbed them.

The creatures' skin was described as pale in colour, wrinkled, with no eyes and slits for mouths.

On the ship, Hickson claimed that he was examined by what looked like a large football-shaped mechanical eye, about 6 to 8 inches in diameter, that seemed to scan his body.

Parker, aged 19 at the time, claimed that he could not recall what had happened to him inside the craft, although later, during hypnotic regression he offered some hazy details.

The men were released after about 15-20 minutes and the creatures levitated them, with Hickson's feet dragging along the ground, back to their original positions on the river bank.

Unbeknown to them, Maria and Jerry Blair were sitting in their car looking out across the river when they saw strange blue lights in the sky.

They watched the strange lights for around 40 minutes before getting out of their car and walking down the pier towards a boat.

As she was walking along the pier, Maria saw something come out of the water on her side of the pier describing it as a "grey man. Jerry dismissed it and they carried on walking.

Maria didn’t think much of it until the next day when the abduction of Calvin Parker and Charles Hickson was reported in the news.

She discovered that their encounter had taken place at the same time the Blairs had been there but on the other side of the river.

But Maria never talked about it to anyone except her family and Jerry wanted her to keep it quiet because people would think she was crazy.

She didn’t talk about it for about 45 years until they discovered that Calvin Parker had finally begun talking about it himself.

Mr Mantle and Dr Scott managed to trace Maria after her daughter Tracee left a message on a Fox 10 News YouTube interview with Calvin in 2019.

Dr Scott interviewed Maria and Jerry, who told much the same story, except that Jerry was quite sceptical about UFOs.

Dr Scott was intrigued because Maria seemed very emotional about a thing that came out of the water and looked like a man.

Later Jerry became very ill and sadly died in 2019. However just before he went on a ventilator, he told Maria that they had been abducted. He had not talked about this

before because of potential harassment.

Marie immediately called the investigators from the hospital and said there was something Jerry wanted to tell them.

He said he had seen the same happenings as his wife and remembered more. He had seen the grey-humanoid creature moving away to the other side of the river. He also had seen the blue lights on the UFO and saw it shooting off into the sky. He stated that he had kept quiet for all these years for fear of people laughing at him.

Jerry remembered more than Maria did at that point on the pier. He said some of the beings were six feet tall and grey in colour.

Two of them grabbed him and got control of him. He said that he saw them but did not want to see them.

One of the beings stood in front of the others and Jerry thought this one was the leader. The beings floated them into the object.

He said that they performed an exam on him that he didn't want and was refusing to let happen. He said that one of them should have been a doctor and said he kept his eye on that one.

Maria said that Jerry recalled watching them float back across the Pascagoula River until he no longer had them in his sight. Then he watched the craft shoot straight up and out of sight.

Maria had not remembered the abduction but Mantle was sure that something had happened to them so arranged for her to undergo hypnotic regression last year to jog her memory.

During the session, she was confused and very scared. She didn’t know where Jerry was and wanted to find him. She thought she was floating in the air. Then she said something was in control of her.

She said that she was seeing something that she had never seen before.

A door opened and a being was taking her to the door. Something was metallic. She just wanted her husband. Then she was inside.

She thought she had been given some form of sedative but did not feel any needle.

She said there had been a blue light that had flared out on both sides of the object.

She thought it was a most beautiful shade of blue. She didn’t see the beings walk; she said they floated. She said the beings had taken complete control of her mind.

Then she saw a table. It was the only thing inside. They laid her on the table. The beings left but later she thought they were staring at her.

They put a thin metallic thing over her and it hovered over her female parts. She thought they were interested in her DNA and her eggs.

When the machine passed over her, nothing hurt. It was taking information. She was terrified. Nothing touched her when this happened.

The hypnotist asked her what the beings wanted to know. She said they didn’t want her to know. She then said what they were interested in was children. Their goal was to make children look like people. This was so they could live among us.

She said the aliens “need a disguise. They need their children to look like humans. So they can roam the earth and look like us.”

She was asked why they needed to roam the earth. Maria replied that they didn’t say. She was asked about their ultimate mission. Maria said it was to be among us.

She was asked about the benefit of being among us. Maria said that was their mission. She was asked what this was and said to help mankind.

She told the hypnotist she believed her husband had seen the creatures before and he was protecting her from them.

Under hypnosis, Maria, now 72, of Theodore, Alabama, said: “He knew they were going to attack me. He knew that they were going to come get me.

“I don’t know what he had with them, but he knew.”

She thought the beings had kept them together. She said that it was something that they were going to do with the eggs sometime later in life with me and he knew it.

The hypnotist asked why she was chosen and she said because she was a woman and that the visitors were performing a human/alien breeding programme.

She said: “They are among us now.”

Dr Scott said: "Right from the beginning Maria Blair had the impression that something else had happened to them that night and her husband Jerry finally told her that they too had undergone an abduction encounter.

"Even tough Jerry was very ill at the time Maria was quite angry with him for having kept this a secret for decades. You could say that Jerry was making a kind of ‘deathbed confession’ and finally told his wife what had happened. It was obvious that he wanted to get this account out in the open before he passed.

"We must also clarify that Maria and Jerry did not step forward to tell their story. Were it not for their daughter's comment on YouTube then we would never have heard anything about it.

"When it comes to the hypnotherapist, a lady by the name of Crystal Slaughter, she was not told anything about the UFO events. "She was simply asked to take Maria back in time to that night on the Pascagoula River.

Once Maria started telling her story under hypnosis Ms Slaughter was very surprised."

Sadly Calvin Parker died in August this year after a battle against kidney cancer just before the 50th anniversary of the classic case.

Dr Scott and Philip Mantle's new book ‘Beyond Reasonable Doubt – The Pascagoula Alien Abduction’ - is now out on Amazon.

