UFO stuns elderly couple on holiday

An elderly couple were stunned after snapping a UFO while on holiday.



Rina Juárez said she stopped to take photos of the picturesque landscape when they noticed a silhouetted object in the sky.



The 76-year-old initially thought it was a large bird until her husband René pointed out that it was apparently an alien spacecraft.



The couple had travelled to a summer resort in San Pedro de Colalao in northern Argentina.



On the road trip from their home in San Miguel de Tucumán, they pulled over.



Nature lover Rina said: “I was taking snaps of the sunrise, it was very nice. When I was photographing some white birds in a tree, I started to notice something.



“I told my husband ‘Look, here comes a black bird’. It was like a shadow at first, very high up. Then my husband said ‘It’s not a bird, it’s a flying saucer. He said to me ‘It’s there on your left, look! Take some photos, take some photos'.”

Jam Press





She added: “I noticed it was at the same height as the power cables, but then I saw it going higher and higher.



“It was ascending.”



Rina claimed the UFO then headed towards the mountains in the distance and disappeared from view.



She then noticed that she had captured the alleged spaceship in her photos.

Jam Press





The elderly woman called it a “wonderful experience”, adding: “I needed to see this in my life. I was surprised, but it didn’t scare me. You had to see it to believe it.”

She said she later showed the snaps to her grandchildren who were left “in awe” at the images and her holiday tale.

