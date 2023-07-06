Study finds that a shocking amount of adults have never boiled an egg

A study has found that a shocking number of adults in the UK have never boiled an egg, with over 25 per cent having never even attempted it.

The alarming results came as part of a survey conducted by the supermarket chain Waitrose, forming part of its annual Cooking Report.

It found that an astonishing 27 per cent of UK adults have never boiled an egg and do not know how to.

The survey of 4,000 UK adults also yielded some other eye-opening results, as it revealed fewer than a fifth of people have ever made a salad dressing and just 45 per cent have ever baked the absolute British classic – a Victoria sponge cake.

As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, the Cooking Report revealed that 20 per cent of the surveyed said they are choosing to entertain in their homes more due to rising costs.

In addition, 40 per cent were happy to select cheaper cuts of meat and other ingredients to compromise on costs while entertaining, and 7 per cent said they will ask friends to bring a dish with them to help ease the financial burden.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





iStock

The survey also shed light on the use of kitchen gadgets, finding that nearly three times as many people (32 per cent) said they could not live without their microwaves, compared to just 12 per cent who said the same about their air fryers.

Searches for “microwave meals” on waitrose.com have increased 71 per cent compared to this time last year, while sales of microwaves at John Lewis have increased 13 per cent.

Martyn Lee, executive chef for Waitrose, said: “Food is a daily joy and the cost-of-living crisis has hastened a change in how we cook.

“For too long we've been looking down on microwaves. You can do so much more in them than heat a cup of coffee.

“I make a great sponge in mine. I think it's time to remember the enjoyment we get from the anticipation of their pinging.

“When you reheat a stew, or a slice of lasagne in your microwave after the flavours have had time to develop, you enjoy what's known as the sixth taste sensation ‘kokumi’ - which is lesser known than the other five tastes - sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.