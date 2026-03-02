Middle East travel: Everything we know about UK warnings and airline disruptions

The UK Foreign Office is advising against all but essential travel to the UAE. Meanwhile, officials are said to be preparing plans for the potential evacuation of thousands of British nationals in the Middle East.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that there are a total of around 300,000 British citizens in Gulf countries targeted by Iran.

British nationals are encouraged to register their presence. Those in Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Palestine, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are advised to sign up so they can receive direct updates from the Foreign Office.

As per the government advice, people travelling anywhere in the Middle East should:

Monitor the travel advice for the country you are in Read the guidance on being affected by a crisis abroad Follow advice from local authorities

Airlines have suspended numerous services across the region in the wake of US and Israeli strikes over the weekend.

Major transit hubs – including Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE, as well as Doha in Qatar – were either temporarily closed or operating under tight restrictions, with large sections of regional airspace still shut down.

Here are the latest statements from major airlines as of 2 March:





Emirates

Emirates has "temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai up until 1500hrs UAE time on Tuesday, 3 March".

"The situation remains dynamic and is assessed continuously," they shared, urging customers to check the Emirates website for updates, which advises travellers to book an alternate flight and offers advice on requesting refunds.





Qatar Airways

"Qatar Airways will resume operations once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace," the airline shared.









British Airways

British Airways has cancelled a "number of flights to the Middle East" and is said to be monitoring the situation.

Etihad Airways

Etihad flights are currently suspended to and from Abu Dhabi. Customers are advised to check their flight status here.





Aegean Airlines

Aegean Airlines has cancelled a series of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, Erbil, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Baghdad, Riyadh and Jeddah.

"Passengers affected by the above cancellations may request a refund or a credit voucher or a ticket change without extra fee," they stated.





IndiGo

"As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended," IndiGo shared.

"Additionally, certain other international services may be impacted as we align operations with evolving conditions. Please check your flight status for the latest updates".

Wizz Air

Wizz Air are working with officials to resume services "as soon as conditions allow".

"Currently, airspace restrictions and security considerations - beyond our control - are affecting scheduled services. We are exploring every possible option to support our affected passengers," they shared.

