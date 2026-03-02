'This b**ch': Marjorie Taylor Greene goes off on Laura Loomer over Iran comments

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has hit out at right-wing political commentator Laura Loomer in a savage social media post.

Once a hardline supporter of US president Donald Trump , MTG resigned from Congress in January after a very public falling out with Trump over the handling of the Epstein files – and now MTG is going after remaining Trumpers after his Iran strikes, which she has been a vocal opponent of .

On Saturday 28 February, the US and Israel launched strikes in Iran, beginning a conflict in which three US service members have already died.

In a scathing X/Twitter post, MTG slammed right-wing commentator Loomer for her post honouring their deaths.

MTG claimed: “This b**ch is celebrating the death of American military members and thanking their families for their blood sacrifice. Loomer lost two Congressional races bc nobody respected her or valued her enough to elect her. But this is who Trump takes late night calls from and laps up her praise and worship.”

She continued, writing: “Sign up for the military, Laura! Go to the front lines, Laura! Maybe then they’ll give you a gun.

“You don’t love Trump enough unless you go fight Iran yourself.”

Her comments drew mixed responses. Some argued that she help elect Trump, while others praise her for using her platform to stand up against the conflict.

“F**k yeah -- go MTG!!!” one person said.

But, another said: “U Don’t Get To Pivot After U Helped Elect This Problem!!!”













