Underwater drone joins annual hunt for Loch Ness monster

An annual hunt for the Loch Ness monster is under way, with the search being aided by an underwater drone which will map the bed of the loch.

The Loch Ness Experience’s yearly “quest” began on Thursday, inviting visitors and enthusiasts to take part in the search for Nessie.

On Saturday, a “surface watch” is expected to involve hundreds of onlookers scanning the water around the 23-mile loch.

Micro Millie was released underwater in the hunt for Nessie (Loch Ness Experience/PA)

On Thursday and Friday, the search delved below the surface as a company called Deep Sea Vision deployed its autonomous underwater vehicle Micro Millie to map the hidden depths of Urquhart Bay.

This area was chosen due to its varied underwater landscape, its proximity to Urquhart Castle and reputation as a recent hotspot for reported sightings.

Micro Millie uses its advanced sensors and autonomous programming to map the bed of the loch in unprecedented detail.

Nagina Ishaq, general manager of the Loch Ness Experience, said: “Loch Ness has a unique power to fascinate people, whether they are lifelong believers, curious sceptics or simply captivated by the mystery.

“The fact that 2026 has already brought new sightings shows that the intrigue around Nessie is as strong as ever.

“The quest is all about bringing people closer to that mystery, giving visitors the chance to hear from experts, explore the science and folklore of the loch, and play an active part in the search for themselves.”

Hundreds of onlookers are on the hunt for Nessie (Yui Mok/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Yui Mok

Alan McKenna, of the independent Loch Ness Exploration research group, said: “Loch Ness is vast, deep and endlessly fascinating, which is why it continues to draw people into the mystery year after year.

“The quest gives us a chance to look at the loch from different perspectives, from what is happening on the surface to what may be taking place beneath it.

“With new sightings already reported this year, there is a real sense of anticipation around the search.

“For the public, it is a brilliant opportunity to get directly involved and play a meaningful part in the weekend.”