Warmer weather set to bring ‘welcome explosion’ of spring colour, RHS says

The UK could be in for an explosion of spring colour over the next two weeks as warmer conditions bring flowers rapidly into bloom, horticultural experts have said.

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) is predicting that mild weather, rising temperatures and some sunshine will lead to colourful displays as daytime highs are forecast to reach double figures and night-time temperatures stay above 5C.

The charity said late-winter flowering bulbs and shrubs including crocus, snowdrops, witch-hazels and hellebores already out in RHS gardens are being quickly joined by early daffodils, camellias, cyclamen and hyacinths in the mild conditions.

Camellias in full bloom at the RHS’s garden at Wisley (Oliver Dixon/RHS/PA)

Tim Upson, RHS director of gardens and horticulture, said spring plants at the charity’s sites were coming into flower very quickly, and there was likely to be a “welcome explosion of colour and new life over the next two weeks”.

“At RHS Garden Wisley in particular, the lack of a prolonged cold spell in the South which would normally stall growth means that we are not even out of February yet and the hoop daffodils on the alpine meadow are already starting to emerge,” he said.

“The camellias are coming through, and you can almost see the magnolia buds unfurling before your eyes.”

He said the Yoshino cherry trees were coming into bud, while thousands of tulips planted for a “striking display in April” were on track to bloom early if the mild weather continues.