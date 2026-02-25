Bridgerton fans are just realising where they've seen Lady Violet before

Warning: Spoilers ahead

We’re four (and a half) seasons into Bridgerton, and yet, still, there are some details that just keep us on our toes.

We’re currently in the midst of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek's (Yerin Ha) love story, with part one leaving us questioning if they can salvage relationship - when he shockingly asks her to be his mistress. Is there a more Benedict Bridgerton move he could've pulled?

Of course, we’ve also had a glimpse inside Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin’s (Luke Newton) new family life, after being the subjects of season 3, with speculation mounting that Eloise or Francesca may be next in line for a romance arc when the series next returns - which has already been confirmed by Netflix.

What’s more, we’re learning more about our favourite characters every day - which can’t ring truer than for Lady Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell.

While we know her as the head of the Bridgerton household, fans are just realising they recognise Gemmell from somewhere else, slightly earlier in her career.

Particularly if you grew up in a UK household, you’ll be all too familiar with the 58-year-old as the mum of Tracy Beaker, Carly, from noughties TV show, The Story of Tracy Beaker.

Dani Harmer rose to stardom role of Tracy, a girl forced into the care system as a young child, who we watch grow into an adult (and become a carer herself) in the ever-manic ‘Dumping Ground’ alongside her friends...and enemies.

Gemmell (also known as Violet Bridgerton these days), makes occasional appearances in the show on the odd occasion she sees Tracy, who claims that she's a Hollywood actress building a better life for them.

CBBC

The show, which ran between 2002 and 2005 aired on CBBC, before branching out into a number of spin-offs, and was inspired by a series of original books by Jacqueline WIlson.

When you put the pair side-by-side, they do look strikingly similar. Yet, somehow, fans haven’t picked up on the resemblance until now.

"I never put that together", one fan confessed, while another admitted: "My mind was just blown."

"I knew she was familiar", a third wrote.

"Well Tracy wasn’t lying her mum is a famous actress after all", someone else joked.

Gemmell's other roles include Eastenders, Waking The Dead, and Fever Pitch.

Bridgerton season 4, part 2, streams on Netflix from Thursday 26 February

