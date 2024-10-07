Former talk show host Wendy Williams has broken her silence over the ongoing allegations against Diddy.

Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has been accused of establishing "a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice."

More allegations recently come to the surface from 120 people, including 25 who were children at the time. Diddy's lawyer responded they "cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

The lawyer added: "Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."

Now, The Wendy Williams Show host suggested that "so many people" told her, "'Wendy you called it.'"

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Williams called the CCTV footage of Cassie being assaulted by Diddy "horrific".

"You know how I feel about that? It is about time," she said. "But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible."

Diddy appeared on a 2017 episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

"I know I p*** off a lot of people, including you, but this is a full circle moment," Williams said when Diddy gave her props for being one of the first female hip-hop journalists. "Everybody get into adult conversation."

But one resurfaced clip left viewers scratching their heads.

"And let me tell you something, as the mother of a now 16-year-old…" Williams said before Diddy interrupted: "Hmm, who I met backstage, he’s a great young man."



Williams thanked Diddy before stuttering and losing her train of thought.

Viewers called out the bizarre interaction, with one writing: "Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think she liked that..."

Indy100 reached out to Diddy's representative for comment

