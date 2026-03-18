What is responsible gambling? 5 need-to-knows

This article is brought to you in partnership with Casino.org

If you’re thinking about gambling, it’s important to do it in a smart, safe and informed way. After all, the more you know, the better prepared and confident you can be about your betting choices. That’s where Casino.org comes in. Since 1995, the organisation’s up-to-date, trusted and unbiased information has helped millions improve their online casino betting – with visitors who have used the site winning over $44 million in total.

The company provides all its services for free, it’s completely independent and isn’t linked to any specific casino. As well as road testing and rating sites, Casino.org also provides a variety of helpful player-led resources – all backed up by some of the betting industry’s top experts.

The company is laser-focused on helping players gamble responsibly. Here are five ways they can help you make that happen…

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1. Search out the best casinos

For a gambling site to be featured on Casino.org , it has to go through a comprehensive screening process, so it’s worth checking which ones the site editors recommend.

Each casino is reviewed via a 25-step process, which assesses their security and trustworthiness, selection of high-quality games, customer care services, how the site deals with banking and getting players their money, and the variety of bonuses and promotions on offer.

“Our experienced editors follow a process that’s built to be independent, honest, and focused entirely on what’s best for you, the player,” explains Alexander Korsager, Casino.org’s Chief Gaming Officer. “Every recommendation we give is earned, not bought. In an industry full of noise, we pride ourselves on being the clear, dependable voice players can rely on.”

You can rest assured that every operator featured on Casino.org is tested anonymously with real money, and their reviewers go through the process of depositing and withdrawing funds to find any flaws and failings a casino might have. Only if an online casino meets all of their strict requirements do they recommend it to their readers.

2. Know how to avoid rogue sites

Not every casino that is reviewed by Casino.org makes the ‘recommended’ list, and wouldn’t you like to know who didn’t make the cut? You’re in luck. When a casino doesn’t meet the criteria and could pose a potential risk to gamblers, Casino.org adds it to their list of sites to avoid.

Currently, there are over 90 casinos on that list, with further rogue sites being added as needed. Avoiding these sites helps players pivot numerous issues, whether it’s unjustified loss or confiscation of funds, slow processing of winnings or difficulties claiming and receiving bonuses, as well as unresponsive customer service and insecure websites.

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3. Get clued up on the gambling industry

Knowledge is power, so if you want to be good at gambling, keeping up to date with what’s new is a great way to do that. Alongside trusted reviews and lists of sites to avoid, Casino.org’s informative articles about the gambling world are essential reading for all those who want to get ahead.

Stay up to date on the happenings of the gambling industry with the site’s ongoing news coverage – from updates about casinos and changing financial regulations to the latest events and intel from the home of gambling, Las Vegas.

In addition to this, there is a learning hub on the site that is packed with information. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a total beginner, Casino.org offers guides filled with important intel and myth-busting pieces on all types of games from roulette and slots to poker and blackjack.

4. Listen to expert advice

Everyone loves to dish out advice, but when it comes to gambling, it’s best to hear it from the experts. That’s why all of Casino.org’s content is created by expert voices from the industry.

In the first instance, the organisation has a team of 15 experienced casino and sports writers on hand to give you the best advice, each providing invaluable insights into the iGaming industry, as well as helpful tips and well-researched reviews. They cover almost every market, including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland and the UK.

In addition to this, Casino.org also works with industry professionals who advise and support their work and make sure their content stays accurate, up-to-date and always keeps the player in mind. One such expert is Dr Catalin Barboianu, a mathematician and philosopher of science, who consults on all mathematical aspects of games. Meanwhile, R. P. Wilson, a distinguished con and scams expert, advises on cheating and game protection. Lin Anderson and Aaron Sternlicht are addiction specialists who are on hand to ensure all the responsible gambling advice on the site is as relevant and helpful as possible.

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5. Always stay in the fun zone

Gambling should always be fun, but it is possible to get carried away, that’s why the well-being of players is at the heart of everything Casino.org does. You’ll find a whole section on the website which is dedicated to the topic of responsible gambling with useful tools, information, tips and resources.

As well as setting out exactly what responsible gambling looks like, Casino.org provides free self-assessment tests and advice for spotting the signs of problem gambling in yourself and loved ones. There are also links to organisations like Gamblers Anonymous and GambleAware, so support can be easily accessed by those who need it.

Casino.org’s independent and expert-backed advice is a must-use resource to help keep gambling fun and safe, while keeping you informed and ahead of the game.

Find out more at Casino.org

This article is brought to you in partnership with Casino.org

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