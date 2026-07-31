A Republican senator has hit back at Anthony Fauci invoking the Fifth Amendment with a sweeping claim – and it backfired instantaneously.

On Wednesday (29 July), Dr Anthony Fauci, the former Chief Medical Advisor to the President who served during the Covid-19 pandemic , faced questioning at a combative congressional hearing .

While being questioned, Dr Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment which defends his right not to answer, under the advice of his attorneys.. This was used over 100 times throughout the hearing. It is not a crime and is frequently used.

Republican senator Josh Hawley appeared to take issue with Fauci invoking his right to invoke the Fifth Amendment and later took to social media to incorrectly suggest “honest” people don’t use it.

“Hint for you: no honest person pleads the Fifth,” Hawley wrote.

But, his claim very quickly backfired as it was pointed out to him that his boss, US president Donald Trump, invoked the Fifth Amendment almost 450 times during a 2022 deposition looking into his business practices.

“Oh ok. Hey Josh, any comment on this?” someone wrote, alongside a screen grab of a news article on Trump’s deposition.

Another asked: “Hi Senator are you wittingly or unwittingly throwing shade at [Donald Trump]?”

Someone else said: “Donald Trump is not an honest person, per Senator Hawley.”

“He knows this isn't true, but he's assuming you do not,” one person argued.

Another pointed out: “Constitutional lawyer in bio. Says no honest person pleads the fifth. Pick one.”

“A frustrating aspect of having worked in Congress is knowing that most lawmakers are actually pretty knowledgeable - but they try to appeal to low-information voters by publicly saying things they know are absurd or false. They are performers, and its all a show for the rubes,” another suggested.

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