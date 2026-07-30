PS6 LIVE: First major next-gen game 'revealed'

PlayStation 6 will have brand new next-gen games to play when it releases and the first major one may have already been revealed.

Sony has yet to officially announce the PS6 but bosses have previously said a new next-generation console is "top of mind".

Recent rumours suggest Sony could launch the PS6 alongside a handheld device, with leaks pointing to upgraded hardware specifications, AI-powered features, improved graphics and key performance upgrades.

Indy100's PS6 live blog below has all the latest PlayStation 6 release date rumours, price predictions, hardware leaks, specs, Sony announcements and breaking news as they happen.

ICYMI: First major next-gen game 'revealed' Small details of the first major PS6 game may have been revealed by Cory Barlog, the head of creative at Santa Monica Studio which develops God of War. God of War Laufey was given a release date of 16 February 2027 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Barlog also confirmed details of planned new God of War titles that will place Kratos front and centre once more, tying in with the events of Laufey.

During Comic Con, Barlog said (via IGN): "Everything we are doing in the Faye game is a continuation of what came before and to set up and expand what comes next."

This comes after a reply from Santa Monica Studio on X / Twitter at the start of June said: "Kratos is the God of War – we have many more stories to tell with him." A new Kratos God of War title would likely release on the speculated PS6 when looking at the God of War timeline of releases. The God of War reboot released in 2018 with God of War Ragnarok in 2022. God of War Laufey will be in 2027, placing a potential new God of War game in around four or five years after that - but that's speculative. Current speculation points to the PS6 releasing by 2029 at the very latest.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet release date 'revealed' by insider An insider has shared an update on when Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is likely to release Naughty Dog, Sony Interactive Entertainment The release date for Naughty Dog's upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet may have been revealed by a renowned gaming industry insider. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a brand new IP from studio Naughty Dog which has developed The Last of Us, Unchartedand Crash Bandicoot. Renowned reporter Jason Schreier previously said Intergalacticwould not release in 2026 following speculation in November 2025 from Colin Moriarty, the self-proclaimed "godfather of PlayStation podcasts", who thought the game could be shown again at that year's The Game Awards before a release this year. Now, renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate has revealed when he believes Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet may release. Read the full story here.

ICYMI: First major PlayStation 6 game 'revealed' Small details of the first major PS6 game may have been revealed by Cory Barlog, the head of creative at Santa Monica Studio which develops God of War. God of War Laufey was given a release date of 16 February 2027 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Barlog also confirmed details of planned new God of War titles that will place Kratos front and centre once more, tying in with the events of Laufey.

During Comic Con, Barlog said (via IGN): "Everything we are doing in the Faye game is a continuation of what came before and to set up and expand what comes next."

This comes after a reply from Santa Monica Studio on X / Twitter at the start of June said: "Kratos is the God of War – we have many more stories to tell with him." A new Kratos God of War title would likely release on the speculated PS6 when looking at the God of War timeline of releases. The God of War reboot released in 2018 with God of War Ragnarok in 2022. God of War Laufey will be in 2027, placing a potential new God of War game in around four or five years after that - but that's speculative. Current speculation points to the PS6 releasing by 2029 at the very latest.

First major PS6 game 'revealed' Small details of the first major PS6 game may have been revealed by Cory Barlog, the head of creative at Santa Monica Studio which develops God of War. God of War Laufey was given a release date of 16 February 2027 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Barlog also confirmed details of planned new God of War titles that will place Kratos front and centre once more, tying in with the events of Laufey.

During Comic Con, Barlog said (via IGN): "Everything we are doing in the Faye game is a continuation of what came before and to set up and expand what comes next."

This comes after a reply from Santa Monica Studio on X / Twitter at the start of June said: "Kratos is the God of War – we have many more stories to tell with him." A new Kratos God of War title would likely release on the speculated PS6 when looking at the God of War timeline of releases. The God of War reboot released in 2018 with God of War Ragnarok in 2022. God of War Laufey will be in 2027, placing a potential new God of War game in around four or five years after that - but that's speculative. Current speculation points to the PS6 releasing by 2029 at the very latest.

PlayStation blackout planned for a whole week by gamers protesting Sony's physical disc decision A PlayStation boycott is planned to protest Sony's decision about physical discs Sony Interactive Entertainment Gamers are planning a week-long PlayStation blackout to protest and make their voices heard against Sony's decision to discontinue producing physical discs. Sony announced on July 1 it will not produce physical discs for any new release from January 2028 onwards. Physical discs will still continue to be produced after that date but only for games that have released before then. The decision has been met with an overwhelming backlash across social media, with people saying they are planning to not purchase any future PlayStation products unless the decision is reversed. A petition calling for Sony to reverse its decision now has more than 345,000 signatures at the time of writing. Now a protest is being planned by gamers to completely boycott PlayStation for a whole week in August and it's gaining traction on X / Twitter with a number of people, including streamers, already confirming their support for it. Read the full story here.

PS6 release date 'revealed' by renowned insider Renowned tech insider Kepler_L2 claims the next generation of hardware, including the PS6 and XBOX Project Helix, could release as early as next year. Kepler_L2 has previously shared what they claim is detailed technical information about the upcoming PS6 and accompanying handheld device. And responding to a comment on X / Twitter, when asked if they thought they "still feel like next-gen in 2027", Kepler_L2 simply replied: "Yeah." Release dates for PS6 and XBOX Project Helix have not been confirmed at the time of writing and this remains speculation until anything official is announced.

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