The best thing about beauty is that there's always something new to play around with and add to your makeup bag.

The worst thing about beauty is also...exactly that.

Every time you walk into a store there's new innovations, dupes of cult classics, reinvented formulas, and whatever the hot viral ticket of the moment is - and frankly, it can all be a bit overwhelming.

That's why there's something to be said for the products you know, love, and reach for time and time again. The ones that never let you down. That's what makes a true cult classic, right?

When it comes to beauty brands with staying power, few names carry as much weight as Charlotte Tilbury.

Founded in 2013 by A-list makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury herself - also the face of the brand - it's gone on to become the biggest British beauty business of all time, and is an essential in every MUA and consumer's kit alike.

Throughout her career, Tilbury has counted Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Salma Hayek, Amal Clooney, Celine Dion, Penelope Cruz, and J-Lo as her clients, and every product is reflection of the signature red carpet glow she's best-known for.

While I've a whole arsenal-load of favourites from the cult favourite brand, I've whittled it down to just five products I'll keep repurchasing over and over again - and you should too...

Charlotte's Magic Hydrator Mist

If I'm going to put you onto one of Charlotte Tilbury's best-kept secrets - let it be this one - because frankly, it would be selfish of me to keep gatekeeping it.

For a brand that's synonymous with makeup products that pack a punch, it's surprising how little attention some of its skincare offering gets. But if there's one unsung hero that deserves a spot in every beauty routine, their Hydrator Mist is up there.

I didn't even know it existed until I attended a Charlotte Tilbury masterclass, and, at the time, was battling the all-too-familiar problem of my makeup separating into flakes and fine lines after a full day in the office. No matter how much prep I did, my once-fresh base never seemed to survive a nine-hour workday.

Formulated with hyaluronic mesh technology, glycerin and niacinamide, it's become a non-negotiable in my routine, and gives my skin an instant hit of hydration exactly when it needs it.

I spritz it on after moisturiser, again before setting spray, then top up throughout the day whenever my complexion starts looking a little tired, or I need a refresh before heading back out for post-work drinks. Instead of watching my foundation cling to dry patches by 3pm, my skin stays plump, fresh and convincingly dewy.

Thank me later.

Hyaluronic HappiKiss in Pillowtalk

Like just about every beauty obsessive, my gateway into Charlotte Tilbury was through the iconic Pillow Talk lipstick. Touted as the universally flattering pink-nude, it had all the makings of my dream lip colour—except for one thing: I could never quite get on board with the often-drying matte formula.

I'd all but accepted that the perfect 'my lips but better' hue just wasn't meant for me until 2021, when the brand finally launched a HappiKiss iteration, which doubles up as a kissable, buttery-soft balm formula, infused with hyaluronic acid.

Five years on, I've lost count of how many I've worked my way through (we can comfortably assume double digits), and it's one of the few products I instantly replace when it's running now. In fact, it's rare that you'll ever see me out and about without my now-signature shade.

Worn alone, it gives lips an effortless, healthy-looking sheen. Paired with the Pillow Talk Lip Cheat liner, it creates a sculpted, naturally fuller-looking pout that feels just as at home on a night out as it does at a beach club.

Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

When it comes to powder, I've tried them all: Loose, baking, colour-correcting, pressed - you name it. But, at this point, it would take a lot to sway me away from Flawless Finish.

You probably don't need me to tell you that, given that it's accumulated over 10,000 five-star reviews, but what I can do is convince you that they're absolutely right.

Think of it as the perfect hybrid between a lightweight, skin-blurring powder foundation and an ultra-finely milled pressed powder that locks everything in place. It seamlessly melds your base together, softens the look of texture and fine lines (yes, even crow's feet), and leaves behind that smooth, no-filter-needed finish.

I particularly like it for when I'm travelling and need a little skin pick-me-up without the commitment of doing a full face.

The best part? It never looks cakey, doesn't cling to dry patches, and won't leave you battling flashback the next time you're caught under harsh lighting or in front of a camera.

My only advice would be to go for a lighter shade than you think you need, and opt for a powder puff over a brush to really lock your base down.

Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm

Not all blushes are created equal, and that couldn't ring truer for what is, in my humble opinion, the best liquid blush on the market.

Part-highlighter-part-blush flush, Pinkgasm is the perfect rosy pink with a golden pearlescent finish, and is universally flattering on all skin shades.

While it comes out of the tube a rather aggressive shade of pink, it blends out seamlessly and catches the light from every angle.

As it looks so natural, for an extra pop of colour in photos, I layer a powder blush with similar tones over the top (Laura Mercier's Colour Infusion in 'Rose' is a good option) to really bring it to life.

If I had one gripe (and this applies across all of the Beauty Light Wand collection) it's that I wish they'd change the locking mechanism, because I've had enough Barbie-hued makeup bag-ruining explosions to last a lifetime. That being said, it's nowhere near enough of a problem to turn me off it entirely.

Airbrush Flawless Blur Concealer

For the past seven years I've vowed that there's nothing that could steer me away from my trusty NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer - dare I say I've officially met my maker?

Airbrush Flawless Blur, released earlier this year, promises full coverage with elastic stretch and up to 24-hour creaseless wear, all formulated into one light-as-air product. And, as much as I hate to admit it, I'd be inclined to agree.

Fair warning: It truly is completely full coverage, so playing influencer and painting it on your face camouflage-style spells bad news (one section requires a mere lightweight dot of product), but once you've got it blended down (set with Flawless Finish Powder, no less), it won't cake or crease throughout the whole day.

It might even be enough to convince people I don't have eye bags lurking underneath.

I have noticed it oxidises slightly on bare skin, so I tend to save it for full-glam days rather than no-makeup makeup looks. But when I want flawless, long-lasting coverage...there are few that do it like Charlotte Tilbury.

But are we surprised?

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