GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 speculation swells after key Rockstar Games updates

GTA 6 trailer 3 speculation is swelling once again as key Rockstar Games updates could hint an announcement of some sort is imminent.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are now live with standard and ultimate editions available ahead of its release on 19 November. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load it from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to closely track all things Rockstar for news on trailer 3, including its next announcement, gameplay, screenshots and map rumours.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and release date news as they happen.

Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has shared a post on social media - for GTA Online. An update said: "Capitalise on newly boosted first-time payouts with 2x GTA$ for both The Fleeca Heist and The Pacific Standard Heist this week. "The GTA Online Summer Heist Event also features 2x GTA$ and RP on A Superyacht Life, Cayo Perico Motor Wars and more."

GTA 6 trailer 3 speculation swells after key Rockstar Games updates Speculation about GTA 6 trailer 3 being imminent is swelling once more after key Rockstar Games updates were found on its official website. @iGrandTheftAuto posted on X / Twitter: "Might be nothing... But my Rockstar monitor has just detected a change to the GTA 6 website. This is the first one I've noticed since this time last month." A follow-up post said: "There's now been three minor updates to the website today. It certainly looks like something might be happening soon. "No guarantees but this is definitely unusual!" This has sparked heavy speculation Rockstar Games could finally be ready to really ramp up GTA 6 marketing although nothing has yet been confirmed.

GTA 6 expected to be seen 'a fair bit' in August NateTheHate has also said he "expects to see a fair bit of GTA 6 next month", referring to August. There is widespread speculation Rockstar Games may start marketing GTA 6 more heavily through August, especially around the time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call which is on Friday 7 August. Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar, has a history of making announcements around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously said GTA 6 marketing would kickstart properly this Summer. Insider Tom Henderson has said he predicts trailer 3 could drop on Thursday 6 August, a day before the call.

GTA 6 release date update from renowned insider Renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate has given a positive update on the release date for GTA 6. Responding to a comment on X / Twitter, he said: "GTA 6 will arrive in November as planned." This comes soon after Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company, said to shareholders the game is still on track to release on 19 November.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on social media about Red Dead Online. It said: "Get 3x RDO$ and XP in the Day of Reckoning and Manhunt Red Dead Online Bounty Hunter Free Roam Events through 3 August. "Plus, bonuses on all Bounties, 3x Rewards on the Featured Series, returning limited-time clothing and more."

GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which is Rockstar Games' parent company, has shared an official update on the release date of GTA 6. Take-Two has filed the final version of its proxy statement. In the statement, Zelnick penned a letter to shareholders and initially stated GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November. And the final version of it is unchanged, with Zelnick reaffirming that release date.

GTA 6 codes will expire incredibly quickly in Japan Gamers in Japan planning to buy a physical copy of GTA 6 on PS5 (for a code in a box) at launch will have just 170 days to redeem it before it expires. Rockstar's support page said: "[PS5] product codes in Japan will expire 170 days after the issuance date, which is the launch date (19 November 2026) due to regional regulations." That means any such copies purchased after 8 May 2027 will not work. Rockstar says the expiration starts from the date codes are issued and not purchased. The safest way to purchase a GTA 6 code for PS5 and be able to play it is to buy it from the country and territory your account is tied to - otherwise it might not work as PlayStation codes are region locked. XBOX codes are not region locked and can be bought from different countries and territories without this issue.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release date 'revealed' by insider Renowned gaming industry insider Tom Henderson has 'revealed' the release date for GTA 6 trailer 3. Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief has previously predicted the next GTA 6 trailer would release in August around the time of a Take-Two earnings call. With Take-Two's next call confirmed for 7 August, Henderson has now shared the exact date he predicts GTA 6 trailer 3 will release. Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he said: "I reckon we're getting GTA 6 trailer 6 August. Boom. Lock it in. Educated guess." As Henderson makes clear, this is an "educated guess" and this has not been officially confirmed.

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