App encourages people to literally 'touch grass' to combat doomscrolling addiction

We've all fallen into the social media trap – a quick scroll through TikTok, and before you know it, two hours have passed. You know you should get up and head outside, or as Gen Z call it, "go and touch grass," but what if there was an app that makes you do just that?

Enter Touch Grass, an innovative solution that literally forces you to go outside and, well, touch grass.

This kind of digital detox is more necessary than ever, as many of us have fallen victim to the phenomenon of doomscrolling. Doomscrolling is the act of endlessly scrolling through your phone, consuming a stream of news and videos that often lean toward the negative. Unfortunately, this behaviour can take a serious toll on both our mental health and overall well-being.

Research from Flinders University in Australia previously highlighted just how damaging doomscrolling can be, revealing that it contributes to heightened stress, anxiety, and even despair.

According to researcher Reza Shabahang, this constant exposure to negative news on social media can even lead to something called vicarious trauma – where individuals experience the psychological effects of traumatic events they haven't personally lived through.

Given the growing concerns over the psychological impact of social media addiction and doomscrolling, some have sought creative ways to break the cycle.

"I built an app to stop me doomscrolling by touching grass," app developer Rhys Kentish wrote on X/Twitter in a post that's racked up a staggering 1.2 million views.

In the accompanying video, Rhys demonstrated exactly how it works.

Once you've been outside and proven you've touched grass through the camera app, your apps will be unlocked for 15 minutes, 60 minutes, until sunset, or for the rest of the day.

The app is already available for pre-saving ahead of its 14 March launch and has already racked up interest from thousands of social media users.

"May I please have this? Yesterday I literally discussed an app like this at college," one wrote, as another responded: "Holy s***, in todays times this probably could sell like crazy."

Meanwhile, another humoured: "How many times have you needed to go out and touch grass while developing to test it?"

Indy100 reached out to Rhys Kentish for further details

