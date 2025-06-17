Elon Musk hits back at drug speculation with test result post

Elon Musk has countered all the speculation surrounding his alleged drug use by posting his drug test results, which state he tested negative.

The billionaire and former DOGE lead was accused of regularly taking ketamine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, Ambien, Adderall and more while campaigning with Donald Trump during the 2024 election.

It was part of damning report by The New York Times which obtained private messages along with speaking to "more than a dozen people" who knew or worked with Musk. The article also claimed Musk experienced bladder problems as a result of his ketamine intake and travelled with a daily supply of 20 pills.

In addition, the Washington Post reported earlier this month that President Trump himself called Musk a “big-time drug addict”.

Taking to his platform X, formerly Twitter, Musk posted a copy of a laboratory report from the Fastest Labs of South Austin, which states the urine sample Musk provided was negative when tested for drugs such as cocaine, ketamine, opiates, fentanyl, methadone, amphetamines, and more.

The 53-year-old simply wrote "lol" along with the report, in a clear rebuttal of the recent accusations.

This isn't the first time Musk has previously made a statement on the subject, as the SpaceX and Tesla CEO said he took “a small amount” of prescribed ketamine around once every two weeks to remedy his negative moods.

“If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk previously told journalist Don Lemon in March last year.

