What's open on New Year's Day in the US?

New Year's Day marks the start of a brand new calendar year and people celebrate by reflecting on the past 12 months and setting goals out for the year ahead - along with fireworks, parties or social gatherings.

And maybe a few sore heads too...

Although New Year's Day is a federal holiday in the US, with a number of banks, post offices and stock exchanges closed, lots of retailers are still open with most restaurants operating as normal too.

Here is a rundown of what each major retailer is doing on New Year's Day 2025 and if you can shop there or not, according to USA Today.

Walmart, Home Depot and Target are all doing different things on New Year's Day 2025 / Images from Wolterk, Romanista & Sundry Photography, iStock

Is Walmart open on New Year's Day?

Walmart stores will be open with regular hours (from 6am until 11pm) on New Year's Day.

Is Costco open on New Year's Day?

Costco is closed on New Year's Day according to its website.

Is Home Depot open on New Year's Day?

Home Depot stores will be open from 9am until 8pm.

Are Kroger stores be open on New Year's Day?

Hours may vary but most stores in the Kroger family will be open.

Is Walgreens open on New Year's Day?

The majority of Walgreens pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations and some select pharmacies. The retail parts of these locations will be open with regular hours.

Is CVS open on New Year's Day?

CVS will be open but some locations may have reduced hours. Customers are encouraged to check hours on its website or call their local store.

Is Target open on New Year's Day?

Target stores will be open with regular hours.

Is Lowe's open on New Year's Day?

Lowe's will be open from 9am until 6pm on New Year's Day.

Is Sam's Club open on New Year's Day?

Sam's Club is closed on New Year's Day according to its website.

Is Ace Hardware open on New Year's Day?

Ace Hardware store hours will vary by location as each is independently owned with customers encouraged to get in touch with their local store.

Is the post office open on New Year's Day?

As New Year's Day is a federal holiday, post offices are not open but will operate again on 2 January.

Are banks open on New Year's Day?

As New Year's Day is a federal holiday, banks are not open but will operate again on 2 January.

