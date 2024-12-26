Almost a quarter of Brits have already secured their 2025 getaways

Almost a quarter of people have already secured flights, accommodation, or transport for their international holidays in 2025, a recent survey reveals.

The research, commissioned by American Express, also shows that more than half (59 per cent) of travellers are already in the planning stages for their overseas trips and actively discussing dates and destinations.

Interestingly, a further two-thirds of those who have already booked their flights say they did so earlier than they did for the same period last year.

On average, those planning a holiday abroad expect to spend £1,753.

Spain, Italy, Greece, France, the United States and the Canary Islands were identified as the top overseas destinations for UK holidaymakers.

However, many people are planning domestic holidays in 2025, making the most of UK destinations.

Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of adults have already started planning “staycation” holidays across the UK for the year ahead, expecting to spend £784 on the average domestic holiday in 2025.

London was identified as the most popular staycation destination in the survey, followed by the Lake District.

Half (50 per cent) of people going on holiday next year plan to pay for their travels with credit cards or rewards points.

Two-fifths (42 per cent) of sightseers are planning a city break next year, while a similar proportion (41 per cent) are planning visits to the seaside.

Dave Edwards, vice president, of American Express said: “With 2025 fast approaching, many of us are eagerly looking ahead to getaways.

“Our research shows Brits are getting prepared and spending early with nearly two-thirds (62 per cent) of those who have booked flights having done so earlier than they did last year.”

The survey of 2,000 people across the UK was carried out by Opinium in November.

