White House hits back at Ariana Grande for criticising Trump administration

The White House has hit back at Ariana Grande after the pop star publicly criticised Donald Trump’s administration to her 373 million followers.

On Sunday (28 September), the '7 Rings' singer reshared a post on her Instagram Stories highlighting ongoing ICE raids and transphobic rhetoric.

The post, written by activist Matt Bernstein, posed what he described as a "genuine question" to Trump supporters.

It read: "It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?"

Ariana Grande/Instagram Stories

Now, White House deputy press secretary Kush Desai responded, referencing some of Grande’s hits, including 'Just Like Magic', 'Get Well Soon' and 'Save Your Tears'.

"Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment,” Desai told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

"He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!"

The pop star has not publicly addressed the White House’s remarks.

Indy100 reached out to Ariana Grande's representative for comment

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.