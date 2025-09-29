Donald Trump has been slammed over his “grotesque” brag about the 24 karat gold that adorns the Oval Office while his country is in political turmoil and the cost of living crisis continues .

Over the course of his presidency, Trump has made some interesting changes to the Oval Office , adding copious amounts of gold decoration to the walls and fireplace of the previously understated room of the White House .

In a rather tone-deaf post on Truth Social, Trump bragged about his decorating efforts, claiming that world leaders “freak out” when they see the “quality and beauty” of the gold. Alongside it, he posted a video of the gold decorations laid out.

He wrote: “Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders, and everyone else, 'freak out' when they see the quality and beauty.

“Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT.”

Needless to say many weren’t impressed, especially as Trump’s tariffs continue to increase cost of living for many Americans.

“How tone-deaf can you get? Americans can’t afford groceries or housing, but Trump posts video showing off more gold trinkets he’s plastering the White House walls with,” someone argued.

Someone else argued: “The contrast is grotesque—imagery you couldn’t script any better.

“A President slashes healthcare, heaps unprecedented tariffs onto working Americans, and then posts gaudy videos flaunting his new gold-plated trinkets.”

Another argued: “America’s debt is $37 TRILLION.”

One account asked: “Can't we just get healthcare?”

“Good morning and Happy Monday to everyone who agrees that, with Americans struggling to buy groceries because of Trump’s tariffs, it is obscene for him to be posting videos flaunting his gold Oval Office decor,” another posted.

Someone else urged: “Think of this video when your grocery bill cleans out your bank account.”

