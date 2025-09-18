Ariana Grande fans have expressed their anger and disappoint after tickets for the pop star's highly anticpated 'The Eternal Sunshine Tour' sold out in just minutes.

The '7 Rings' singer is set to bring her tour to the UK next year with ten-night residency at London's The O2 Arena (15th, 16th, 19th, 20th, 23rd, 24th, 27th 28th, 31st August and 1st September), and there has been exceptionally high demand for tickets and so there was always going to be disappointment.

After going on presale on Tuesday (September 16), the general sale happened today at 10am today (September 18) where fans have complained about just how quickly the tickets were snapped up, even those near the front of the queue claim they were met with "no tickets available" message when they got onto the ticket selection page.

These frustrations were taken to social media where fans each shared their negative experience with Ticketmaster.

One person wrote, "Was 3000 in line AGAIN for Ariana Grande London and sold out on entry AGAIN @TicketmasterUK, it’s just bull**** to the fans."





".@TicketmasterUK how exactly does this make any sense? did you even sell tickets today???" a second person asked, displaying a screenshot being 188 in line but getting on to find there were no tickets available.





A third person added, "I am absolutely not standing for this disgusting war of tickets for Ariana Grande because how the hell is this possible?"





"Whoever set up this Ariana Grande Ticketmaster sale i hate you xxxx fym 600th in the queue and there’s nothing here," a fourth person shared.





Someone else posted, "Me after being 3000 in the queue, getting through in 6 mins and there being no tickets. Ticketmaster, i hate you so much."





"Me shopping for Ariana Grande tickets in London after getting past the queue," another person said.





One user reacted, "Ticketmaster watching everyone queue for Ariana Grande when there are none available."





Meanwhile, fans have already spotted tickets being listed on resale sites at higher prices.

One person said, "@TeamAriana once again, resellers have taken tickets away from true fans! some tickets are being listed with a 400% increase in price MINIMUM which is absolutely unacceptable! something must be done about this so that these tickets can get to deserving fan."













"Ariana sale is barely over and tickets are being resold, I mean it when I say F*** YOU AXS & TICKETMASTER," a second person wrote.









A third person posted, "Ariana grande, Ticketmaster, and AXS have a lot of questions to answer. Why are there no tickets left and why are those tickets all on resale sites?"





"This was the worst pre-sale/sale for Ariana Grande ever…honestly like how did Ariana’s team f*** it up so bad and half the tickets are on resale sites. i just wanted to be able to hear Eternal Sunshine live - I'm actually heartbroken," a fourth person shared.

Indy100 has contacted Ticketmaster for comment.



