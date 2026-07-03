William joins Taylor Swift’s fiance Travis Kelce on New Heights podcast

The Prince of Wales will appear on the podcast co-hosted by Taylor Swift’s fiance Travis Kelce, ahead of the couple marrying.

William will chat to the American football player, who is expected to tie the knot with the pop superstar later on Friday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Travis co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, a retired American football player, who introduced William to their listeners as a “six-foot-three prince from London, England”.

Travis Kelce hosts a podcast with his brother Jason (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - PA Wire

In an extract of the pre-recorded show due to be released later, Jason shouted out William’s many titles: “That’s right, the president of the English Football Association, the vice-royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester and the Prince of Wales… please welcome His Royal Highness, Prince William.”

William smiled and laughed in return and said: “That was quite an intro guys, amazing.”

Travis replied: “We had to do it big for you, had to do it big”.

William and Swift chatted at a gala for the Centrepoint charity at Kensington Palace in 2013 (PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Dominic Lipinski

During an appearance on Heart Radio’s breakfast show in May, the future king joked about receiving an invitation to the highly anticipated summer wedding by at first saying “no comment” and laughing when he was asked.

William added: “That feels like a showbiz excuse but it’s not. I’m hoping, and I’m sure there might be an invitation around, but we’ll see.”

The prince has a connection with Swift after he took his two eldest children to see her Eras Tour concert in London last year and introduced George and Charlotte to the singer backstage.

He also joined Swift and US rock star Jon Bon Jovi on stage for an impromptu rendition of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer in 2013, at a charity event held at Kensington Palace in aid of the homeless charity Centrepoint.