RFK Jr admits there are ‘McDonald’s boxes everywhere’ on Donald Trump's plane

Robert F Kennedy Jr, the man in charge of ‘making America healthy again’, has admitted Donald Trump has boxes of McDonald’s ‘everywhere’ when travelling by plane.

The Health Secretary spoke about the President’s diet when on the road during an appearance on the Net Positive podcast.

Kennedy said: “When you get on his airplane, it’s just boxes and boxes of McDonald's.”

Host John Christ then asked: “Do you ever whisper to him, like, ‘Hey I’m trying to correct some things in this country, this is not helping us,’ or do you leave that alone?”

“I’m not like a scold,” Kennedy replied.

He then went on to say that when Trump is in Mar-a-Lago, he has a different diet. However, when travelling, he will choose McDonald’s in order to avoid food poisoning.

Kennedy said: “He eats really good food most of the time, but when he’s traveling, he likes to eat food from national chains because he’s scared of getting food poisoning.

“When he’s at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, that’s the best food; it’s all fresh produce, and a lot of it is locally sourced. So he is eating good food most of the time.”

It comes after Kennedy Jr ’s “condescending” remark to a female reporter immediately came back to bite him recently.

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