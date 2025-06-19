Winner of 250 million euro EuroMillions jackpot has made contact

The Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot has contacted The National Lottery, a spokeswoman has confirmed.

The winning 250 million euro ticket was sold in a retail outlet in Co Cork.

It is the 18th Irish winner and the largest ever Irish win of the EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw were 13, 22, 23, 44 and 49, with lucky stars 3 and 5.

Irish National Lottery chief executive Cian Murphy had urged the winner earlier in the week to “stay calm” as the “massive” win could come as a shock.

The EuroMillions jackpot is capped once it reaches 250 million euros – or £208 million on current currency conversions.

This jackpot reached the maximum amount on Friday June 6 after rolling over several times.

In total, more than 92,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the EuroMillions and Plus games.

The last Irish winner of the EuroMillions jackpot was in February 2022, when a person won 30.9 million euro with a quick pick ticket they purchased at a service station in Ballina, Co Tipperary.